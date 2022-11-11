Control 2 is officially announced on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC by Remedy and 505 Games – Nerd4.life

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed to work on it control 2 And that the game is published and developed in In collaboration with 505 Gamesthrough a partnership that must ensure a high-level budget for the project in question.

Control 2, now known by the codename Heron, is in development PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PCbased on the Northlight Engine owned by the Finnish team, on which the previous chapter was also created.



Control 2, the new chapter’s first public artwork

Remedy will self-publish the game on PC, while 505 Games will be involved in publishing on console.

This is not the first time that there is talk of a direct follow-up to Control, given that the project has already been announced and confirmed by Remedy since June 2021, but so far it has been identified by the codename. HeronThe details of the publication and reference platforms were only confirmed today, through an official statement from the team.

“I am now proud to confirm that the largest economy game on Control, also known as Codename Heron, is Control 2, a complete sequel to the award-winning Control,” said Remedy CEO Tero Virtala.

“With Control 2, we are going to make another leap into uncharted territory, it will be an unexpected journey,” said Mikael Kasurinen, Game Director of the Control series. “It’s going to take a while to see, but this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. We’re still in the beginning, but it’s worth the wait.” The initial budget available for the project is 50 million eurosindicating the high goals that Remedy and 505 Games are aiming for.

505 Games, for its part, called the Control series “The Biggest investment“What the company has done, which puts the franchise in a very important place for the publisher, is very confident in Control 2.