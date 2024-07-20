Conte’s best in last friendly in Dimaro

Cheddar

Second goal and third assist (today at Spinazzola) in two games. And not only that: a lot of work on the sidelines, to link the game and create spaces in depth for the wingers and attacking midfielders to drop in and counterattack. He has a very impressive physique and also shows himself in the defensive phase. Another excellent reading of Conte’s manual in the heart of the attack: Wall plays his cards in a great way, in training and in games, to convince the coach to include him in an adventure that he has lived so far with his head held high.

Spinazzola

Two friendlies and two goals: would you like to see that Napoli, in addition to a talented winger, also found a lethal fifth player in the area? He goes deep on the left, cuts inside, attacks the wing and the opponents: among the best against Mantova too. Among the most in the entire training camp.

Anguissa

He enters the field even if he is not at his best and stays there throughout the match: the only one from Naples. A super signal, another since Conte arrived. The loads are already felt, but he confirms himself as one of the protagonists of the tournament in Val di Sole; in the middle of the blue world in the first 20-25 minutes with an enormous collective intensity. Reference in the construction phase, precise in pressing and blocking. In the end, fatigue sets in and Franck seems almost annoyed: he still has the desire despite the effort.

Masochist

He too, like Spina, knocks on the zone of efficiency: he dives on the right, overlaps, comes inside, looks for the other fifth and also plays in individual situations. A symptom of the clarity that grows alongside the condition. Among the most brilliant physically.

merciful

The best in defence. Sometimes ferocious. While waiting for Buongiorno, he plays a central role in the trio, then in the second half Conte begins to experiment with him also as a right-sided marker – the so-called arm – in view of the near future. On the field until the 32nd minute of the second half: second by minutes behind Anguissa (and with Iaccarino). Good management of possessions, also attention to marking and exits.