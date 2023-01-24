Contemporary Christian Music from Life Church to San Marco Evangelista with Nico Battaglia

The WhatsApp

Wednesday February 15, 2023, at 20:00, in “Life Church – Evangelical Pentecostal Christian Church”, located in the municipality of San Marco Evangelista, in Viale della Liberta n 313-315, well-known singer-songwriter Nico Battaglia An evening of musical and meditation entertainment will be held, with free admission for the public.

Nico Battaglia was born in 1980 in Trani, north of Bari. From a young age, in 1995, he began to develop his musical talent by collaborating with his church and with many Christian artists as a guitarist and singer.

This movement in Italy is growing and taking root faster and faster, finding the Apulian singer-songwriter among its greatest representatives. In 2003 Nico Battaglia released the first of his six unreleased albums, “Isola di Grazia” and since then his participation in conferences, concerts, seminars, festivals and events throughout Italy and abroad has been numerous.

Nico has had the opportunity to share his music in many countries, including: Holland, Switzerland, Spain, Albania, England, Germany, Israel, South Africa, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, and the United States. Nico Battaglia is among the most authoritative Italian figures in contemporary Christian music who introduced himself to the whole world in the early 1970s when artists of Cliff Richard’s calibre published songs like “Why the Devil Should Have All Good Music”.

From that moment on, real icons of Christian music were born around the world, such as the Australians Hillsong And the Americans Chris Tomlin And Michael W Smithwho has sold more than 13 million albums, won 14 gold and 5 platinum records, 40 Dove Award nominations, an American Music Award and 3 Grammy Awards.

Few of this musical excellence will be present for free at San Marco Evangelista. for further information www.nicobattaglia.it







