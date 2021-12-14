December 15, 2021

Conte: "He brought Inter back to where they deserved. What a pride after beating Juventus"

Mirabelle Hunt December 15, 2021 2 min read

Antonio Conte was named Coach of the Year at the Gazzetta Awards, and spoke about his adventure at Inter

Thank you for this prestigious award, we all deserved this Coach of the Year award. best memories? I remember the two years I spent at Inter, from the first day to the last, a beautiful journey that began with a request from the club, from the president, to return Inter to where it deserved and try to change history. Juventus is the undisputed dominant. It took two years, and we had a wonderful journey with the managers, staff, players and fans. It’s a source of great pride, we beat the fantastic Juventus who were widely dominating in Italy“.

Italian Championship untrained for Europe?

“I’m not going to talk about a coach. In Italy the league is more tactical, all the coaches are well prepared tactically and the intensity tends to go down a bit. In England there is a lot more intensity but a little less organisation, and there are many people. After 60/65. “Anything can really happen. Even if you win 2-0, you can’t rest easy. That’s why in my opinion there is more intensity in England, more duels, more space to attack. These are very difficult matches, there are no buffer teams, And you risk losing points with everyone. The atmosphere is nice, the fan is attending an event and you feel it. Sometimes it takes away some pressure, which is sometimes positive, sometimes negative because you are less focused.”

December 14, 2021 (changed December 14, 2021 | 22:29)

