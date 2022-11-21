Connect to the world of cryptography

Bob Iger, pro MetaverseHe surprisingly announced his return to his previous position as CEO of Disney, succeeding former CEO Bob Chapek.

While Iger is best known for his 15-year tenure as CEO of the Global Entertainment Group, the Disney executive He made himself known to the crypto community for his role as a director, advisor and investor in Genies, a digital avatar platform running on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain.

“I am excited to join the Genies Board of Directors to help Akash Nigam and company empower people to create ‘Web3 Mobile Apps: Token Ecosystems’”Egger said at the time.

Iger was still at Disney as CEO and Chairman of the Board when the company did so Patented related to metaphysics On December 28th.

The patent is for a “simulator of the virtual world in a real place,” and, according to the filing, will allow Disney theme park visitors to use mobile phones to create and project personalized 3D content onto nearby physical spaces, such as walls and other objects. .

But Disney said at the time that there were no plans to use the “virtual world simulation” patent, and the company had not yet announced any related products.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Iger’s return will only be temporary: Iger will accept the role of CEO of Disney. Only for the next two years.

During his new term as CEO, Egger will work with the board of directors to define the company’s strategic direction and determine a successor.

In his absence, Disney continued to work on projects involving non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain throughout the year.

In September, Disney began hiring a lead consultant to work on Transactions involving NFTsmetaverse, blockchain, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

In particular, the candidate will be required to provide “legal advice and support throughout the product life cycle of global NFT products” and that will ensure compliance All applicable laws and regulations in the United States and internationally.