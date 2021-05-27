Congo, part of Goma city evacuated after Nyiragongo volcano was awakened: “Volcanic eruptions risk from the ground or from Lake Kivu”

Volcano eruption Nyiragongo Frightens a city an eraserIn the east Democratic Republic of the Congo. Part of the city has been evacuated from the early hours of dawn, and thousands of people have fled to the southwest, to the Congolese region of Masisi and the nearby Rwandan border.

According to the authorities, in fact, there is a risk of a new eruption of the volcano. But not only. “At the moment we cannot rule out an eruption from Earth (That is, from down town Ed.) Or from below Lake Kivu, which could happen soon without any warning signs, ”the military governor, General Constant Ndima, told local media, citing the names of ten areas of the city“ at risk. ”Kivu is one of three African lakes, side by side. Along with Nyos and Monoun in Cameroon, where a nocturnal eruption occurred, that is, an eruption in which carbon dioxide is suddenly released into solution in large quantities from deep water into the lake, causing suffocation of wildlife, livestock and humans.

The blast, which began on Saturday night, May 22, killed more than 30 people and destroyed about 500 homes. The warning also comes from the United Nations agency for children, UNICEF, according to which hundreds of children are missing after the disaster that separated them from their families. In general chaos, with Thousands of families fled to the Rwandan borderMany children have been separated from their parents and are now in a reception center run by the Red Cross.

Now, report BBC News OnlineRed Cross workers and some government officials are trying to reunite with their parents. “We were able to track down about 530 children who were separated from their families, and fortunately we were able to facilitate the reunification of 360 children with their parents,” UNICEF President in Goma Jean Mettini told the BBC.