Confusion at the core. Pepper spray. Customers fled from two premises

Forte dei Marmi (Luke), 20 August 2024 – The Panic A. in the central Piazza Garibaldi Dee Marmi Fort. According to preliminary reconstructions examined by the police, A ride Indeed it is Attacked with spray Antico Vinaio director with chili powder and cloud that it will affect the outdoor veranda and the nearby Caffè Roma tables. with About 90 people In a panic and compulsion to move with constant coughing and various eye irritations.

The unbelievable episode took place last night at around 7.30pm, both places were packed with customers, when the delivery man walked in between the tables with a bag on his shoulder and a helmet on his head and arrived at Antico Vinayo. A behavior that has already been the subject of a warning by the director of the Forte Marmino restaurant.

This time too there was that attitude Spark a lively debate Between rider and director: with the former spraying the sting spray in the latter’s face with an unpredictable move. The manager of the place screamed, unable to breathe or see Panic broke outChili powder quickly invaded indoor environments and affected outdoor tables as well. Customers of Antico Vinaio and nearby Caffè Roma suddenly suffered from coughing and burning eyes; The workers, crying, searched for oxygen in the middle of the square. Incredible view. “It was like a science fiction movie,” say those who witnessed those moments.

An ambulance arrived at the scene and rescued the director of Antico Vinaio: luckily his condition was not serious. He was taken to the emergency room of Versilia Hospital under code green for necessary medical tests.

The police, who came to collect evidence, collected the first testimonies on site from the director and the restaurant’s employees and customers. Actions to be taken are being evaluated.

Francesca Navarri