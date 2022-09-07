“Confused after Udine, but I think like Mourinho. And on Dybala and Belotti…”

The Capitoline suffered a tough knockout at the Dacia Arena, Vasari: ‘This race has to serve for two reasons’

there Rome In these first five days he collected Three wins, one important draw to me Turin against the Bianconeri and one heavy stopSunday at homeUdinese (0-4). An obvious defeat, but above all an unexpected defeat. famous actor Antonello Vasarifrom the well-known creed Giallorossi, commented exclusively on microphones News.com Giallorossi’s setback, also talked about the individuals and their importance in a squad Mourinho.

“Udine’s slip left me confused – Started the occultist – I think it affected all the Giallorossi fans. However, they are in line with Mourinho’s thinking: It is better to lose a game 4-0 than four games 1-0. Hope this race will be useful for Change direction and above all to understand that the so-called “minor” teams are not at all; On the contrary, they are very aggressive and I know that Rome When he fails to play his game, he gets into trouble“.

The Portuguese coach confirmed in the triple whistle, Sunday, that he does not like the timing chosen by the team ball boy: “I often agree with the coach in the comments before and after the game, even on this occasion it is true that the ball boy never gave us the ball in time. This does not justify 4-0“.

The Giallorossi has strengthened this year, and admits that choosing who can make the difference is complicated the occultist: “Game MourinhoI think all of our players are important. Then obviously there samples: Dybala He’s already shown that he wants to do a good job too Belotti He will be more and more “Romanista”, and therefore at the heart of the team. We also have E.European League to play, so all these profiles serve a lotLatest Arrival, roosteris definitely a functional buy that the actor touts with flying colors: “Will definitely give a tangible contributionLet’s not forget that he is a citizen“.