Conflicts with police and multiple forced repatriation

Conflict with police, 14 (4 children) deported – According to the daily Brenza Libre, the temporary number of first clashes with agents and about 15 people were injured, almost all members of the police force. After these incidents, 14 Hondurans (ten adults and four children) were repatriated to their home country as they did not undergo the expected migration tests, while the rest of the caravan broke up into small groups and attempted to advance towards Mexico.

Guatemalan authorities have for some time been tightening the transport conditions for immigrants fleeing to the United States, and following issues related to the Govt epidemic. Faced with the stability of the immigration emergency, the White House reached an agreement with the Mexican government weeks ago for refugees waiting in the country to apply for entry visas to the United States.