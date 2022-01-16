January 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Conflicts with police and multiple forced repatriation

Conflicts with police and multiple forced repatriation

Noah French January 16, 2022 1 min read

About 700 people are trying to reach the border between Mexico and the United States but there have already been accidents and injuries on the Guatemala border.

Conflict with police, 14 (4 children) deported – According to the daily Brenza Libre, the temporary number of first clashes with agents and about 15 people were injured, almost all members of the police force. After these incidents, 14 Hondurans (ten adults and four children) were repatriated to their home country as they did not undergo the expected migration tests, while the rest of the caravan broke up into small groups and attempted to advance towards Mexico.

Guatemalan authorities have for some time been tightening the transport conditions for immigrants fleeing to the United States, and following issues related to the Govt epidemic. Faced with the stability of the immigration emergency, the White House reached an agreement with the Mexican government weeks ago for refugees waiting in the country to apply for entry visas to the United States.


See also  Mattarella: "School reopening is a clear sign of Italy's resumption"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Usha, Trump: “We will take back the United States. Biden was a disaster, he insulted the country “

January 16, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

“Only those with a third dose should upload a photo of the test”

January 16, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The green pass to fly to the United States is useless. Even if you heal Kovit

January 15, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Serena Burton, the news everyone has been waiting for | Joy in today is another day

January 16, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Conflicts with police and multiple forced repatriation

January 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

If China is banned, the world will be banned

January 16, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Celine Dion cancels US tour due to health issues

January 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese