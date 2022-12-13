Confidence in GF Vip

In Big Brother Vip, Alfonso Signorini hosted his girlfriend Katia Ricciarelli. While he thought he wasn’t framed, he confided in her.

A new episode of The Episode aired Monday, December 12th Big Brother VIP. Alfonso Signorini called Katya RicciarelliShe asks her to sing “Ave Maria” for the newlyweds, Francesca Cipriani and Alessandro Rossi. In fact, the artist promised he would at their wedding, but in the end he never showed up. To make up for it, he sang for them on live television. After the performance, thinking about not filming, Alfonso Signorini She confided in her friend, Katia Ricciarelli.

Alfonso Signorini’s confidence in Katia Ricciarelli

Katia Ricciarelli and Alfonso Signorini have a long friendship. Therefore, the sopranos did not hold back when the conductor called her into the ring to do so A surprise for Francesca Cipriani and Alessandro Rossi. The presentation caused some bewilderment, because the artist demonstrated with the help of frost some errors. While Vipponi who had witnessed the surprise went home, Alfonso Signorini thought he would not be photographed. He approached his friend and captured her:I just think I’m leaving for Cortina tonight, tonight I’m going skiingKatia Ricciarelli responded admiringly:How wonderfulThen the conductor looked around in bewilderment, realizing he was on the air and returning to conduct the salutations to his guests.

Alfonso Signorini leads the GF Vip, then leaves: Sonia Broganelli reacts

In short, it cannot be said with certainty that Alfonso Signorini feared fatigue. After conducting an episode of Big Brother Vip until late at night, the conductor did not go to rest, but left for the mountain he loves so much. And he posted on social media, in these hours, the picture that shows him smiling in the snow. Sonia Broganelli’s commentary is ready: “You are a real powerhouse”.