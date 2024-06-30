Conference after Italy’s knockout and possible resignations live

The next day the pain will not be less. after Terrible knockout against Switzerland and exit from Euro 2024 In the round of 16, Luciano Spalletti and Gabriele Gravina were called in to analyze the defeat. The Italian coach and the president of the federation speak at a press conference: Updates are expected about the future of the national team. Follow all the data in real time.

12:25

When Italy returns: the programme

Italy sadly returns home. After the press conference that Gravina and Spalletti will hold a few minutes away from Casa Azzurri, the bus with all the staff will leave at 1.40pm. An hour after the team leaves: The complete program

12:20

Capello attacks Spalletti live

After the European Championship exit at the hands of Switzerland, Fabio Capello strongly criticised the actions of Luciano Spalletti: what did he say on tv

12:15

Social media against Spalletti and the Azzurri

A rain of criticism and negative messages on social media for the team that is out of Euro 2024 in the round of 16 after losing to Switzerland. There is no shortage of criticism from individuals: Read everything

12:10

Spalletti Camera in Switzerland and Italy

“Beans, you don’t need them there”, “Skamaka, you have to”: Laws from All the phrases the coach shouted from the bench to his team during the disaster against the Swiss.

12:05

Italy, the fool of the whole world

Italy’s exit from Euro 2024 at the hands of Switzerland has sparked reactions around the world, with many international newspapers commenting on the Azzurri’s early exit from the tournament prominently on their websites: Show all

12:00

Spalletti responds in kind to a Swiss journalist

Luciano Spalletti responded in class to a Swiss journalist who compared Yakin’s Switzerland to a Ferrari and the Azzurri to a panda. Perhaps a reference to the episode Panda stolen from Spalletti in Naples:Laws from What happened?

11:55

Switzerland-Italy TV Ratings & Shares

Nearly 10.7 million fans watched Spalletti’s Azzurri side’s bitter defeat in the Euro 2016 round of 16 on Rai 1 yesterday. The Switzerland-Italy match attracted an average audience of 10,692,000, or 64.27%: All information

11:50

Gravina and Spalletti, their destinies intersecting

Gravina and Spalletti began talking on the bus to the airport in Berlin. It is clear this morning that they will have to give an account to Italy and show clearly how Italian football can resume. But they themselves are waiting for the verdict: Read everything

11:45

Commentary by director Zazzarouni

“After all, we left the European Championship because of an incident: we entered the pitch at six o’clock yesterday evening. An unforgivable mistake, because from that moment on we no longer existed. Italy was the worst of our lives. Terrible, disjointed, fragile.” He added: “Unable to defend, attack and react, at the mercy of Switzerland, which is not Mbappé’s France, but just a good team, we were not able to play football.” Read director Ivan Zazzaroni’s full editorial from.

11:40

Spalletti, Gravina and possible resignations

The coach’s contract extends until the 2026 World Cup finals, while the federal president will have to run in elections that must be called by March 2025: Three scenarios and dates

11:37

Spalletti Conference: when and where to see it

after Heated statements after the match between Switzerland and ItalySpalletti is expected to hold a press conference today with President Gravina. Starting at 12.30pm, it will be possible to follow the live broadcast on the Corriere dello Sport website.

Casa Azzurri, Iserlohn, Germany