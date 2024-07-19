Concord’s open beta appears to be recording very low numbers on Steam

Specifically, yesterday, the first day of The public beta is open to everyone without restrictions. The game touched a The maximum peak is 2388 concurrent players. and it dropped pretty quickly. However, during the early access beta, we barely reached 1,000 active players at a time. Obviously, it’s reasonable to expect a surge over the weekend, which is after all the time of the week that sees the highest traffic on Steam, but we doubt it will be significant.

According to data reported by SteamDB, it appears that Concorde Beta Open It gets very little attention from PC gamers, with the gods Turnout figures were negative to say the least. For an exclusive multiplayer title.

Much lower numbers than other live service games.

Just for comparison, Concord couldn’t even come close to matching Exoprimal’s beta numbers, which saw a peak of 9,510 players during its open enrollment test, and we’re certainly not talking about one of the most popular games of recent times. The comparison becomes even more significant when you consider a multiplayer shooter like The Finals, which hit a record-breaking 267,874 concurrent players on Steam.

Concord Open Beta Numbers on SteamDB

In short, there seems to be very little interest in Concord at the moment, at least on PC. In fact, we don’t know the PS5 take-up numbers, which could be much higher. However, this is a worrying fact, given that the release is scheduled for August 23So Sony has a little over a month to try to reverse this trend, and promote the game as best as possible in an attempt to attract as many players as possible to the servers at launch. By the way, if you haven’t already, we suggest you read our impressions after trying Concord.