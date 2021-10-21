October 21, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Concerts in New York and Los Angeles

Concerts in New York and Los Angeles

Noah French October 21, 2021 2 min read

American fans Moonlight They don’t have to wait Next year Watch the concert in the United States at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO in Los Angeles (January 15, 2022).

The Roman Quartet has announced that the first dates on American soil will take place in a few days.

As their “Peckin” rises in the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Rankings, Hit a new peak at # 15, Meneskin is preparing to sing it live Oct. 27 at Bowery Ballroom in New York, In the metropolitan area of ​​Manhattan, and1 November All the Roxy Theater de West Hollywood (Los Angeles).

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 21st Tramite and Circuit Ticket Master AXS.

Moonlight, unsuccessful

The news of the two dates in the United States is already coming on a news-filled day Moonlight.

The band was released a few hours ago The official video of the new successUncle Mia“, A paradoxical Tarantino clip that irritated Victoria, Ethan and Thomas by the enormous ego of singer Damiano David, combined with one goal: to remove the singer.

This video has already crossed 2 million views.

The first approvals have also come here Award show To the winners of Eurovision 2021.

I Moonlight They collected three suggestions Ay MTV Europe Music Awards – to be held on November 14 in Budapest, Hungary – in sections Excellent team, Best Rock e The best Italian law. (With Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame and Rkomi).

All of this is over with the official video of “Shut Up and Good” today 100 million views on YouTube.

See also  G20, opening at the fort at 7pm in Bari. The path of events on the wall. Armored city

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Eye for details – Libero Cottidiano

October 20, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

2.6 billion potential from US rights

October 20, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Jeep Grand Wagoneer vs. Cadillac Escalade

October 20, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Winter 2021/22, ACCUWEATHER RUNNER, WILL BE SHOCK! Direction from THRILLS »ILMETEO.it

October 21, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Concerts in New York and Los Angeles

October 21, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Financial education, columbine, savings are protected if banks do their part. Video – first playback license

October 21, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Today’s horoscope October 21, 2021

October 21, 2021 Lorelei Reese