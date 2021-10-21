Concerts in New York and Los Angeles

American fans Moonlight They don’t have to wait Next year Watch the concert in the United States at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO in Los Angeles (January 15, 2022).

The Roman Quartet has announced that the first dates on American soil will take place in a few days.

As their “Peckin” rises in the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Rankings, Hit a new peak at # 15, Meneskin is preparing to sing it live Oct. 27 at Bowery Ballroom in New York, In the metropolitan area of ​​Manhattan, and1 November All the Roxy Theater de West Hollywood (Los Angeles).

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 21st Tramite and Circuit Ticket Master AXS.

Moonlight, unsuccessful

The news of the two dates in the United States is already coming on a news-filled day Moonlight.

The band was released a few hours ago The official video of the new success “Uncle Mia“, A paradoxical Tarantino clip that irritated Victoria, Ethan and Thomas by the enormous ego of singer Damiano David, combined with one goal: to remove the singer.

This video has already crossed 2 million views.

The first approvals have also come here Award show To the winners of Eurovision 2021.

I Moonlight They collected three suggestions Ay MTV Europe Music Awards – to be held on November 14 in Budapest, Hungary – in sections Excellent team, Best Rock e The best Italian law. (With Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame and Rkomi).

All of this is over with the official video of “Shut Up and Good” today 100 million views on YouTube.