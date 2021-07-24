Compulsory green pass: penalties for failure and enforcement

Rome, 23 July 2021 – the day after approval green lane italian style,Here is how to get itMandatory for all More than 12 years (Here are the rules and decree in the pdf file), many are wondering what will happen – starting with August 6 For those who try to go to the restaurant or pool without their precious green passport, a forged document or still use someone else’s green pass. The government expected Penalties – Also salty (from 400 to 1000 euros) – For both merchant and userand has developed a control system thanks to an app called VerificationC19.

Penalties provided

It is clear on the government website that owners or managers of authorized services and activities, when submitting a green card, are required to verify that access to these services and activities is in accordance with the requirements. In the event of a violation A fine may be imposed From 400 to 1000 euros Both on the merchant and user account. The offense must be thrice on three different days, Exercise can be closed from 1 to 10 days.

app for controls

Building owners, managers and employees responsible for checking the green lane, as well as obviously الواضح public servants, they can check out QR Code Using the National Verification App Verifica C19Installed on a mobile device. This application allows you to verify the validity and validity of certificates without the need for an internet connection (Offline online) and without storing personal information on the auditor’s device.

Basically the app It reads the QR code, extracts the information It continues to control the qualified electronic seal, and also check the validity of the certificate. The VerificationC19 application at this point shows the name, surname and date of birth of the green card holder: A identity document To check that the personal data in the document matches that displayed by the application.

Possible exemptions

Who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons? Sarah An exemption is expectedThe Director General of Prevention at the Ministry of Health explains, Gianni RedaAnswer questions during the Analytics press conference Covid regional monitoring data from the control room. “I would say that it will be necessary to make recommendations, and perhaps a generalization, in a very short time, so that they are ready on the fifth and sixth of August.” “I will give an example”, specify: “A person who cannot get the vaccine, or complete a course of vaccination because he may have had severe negative reaction A specific vaccine which should be reused and then in this case Exemption can be studied. There are also other cases that we are evaluating.”

Green Card Requirements

We remind you that the green certificate must prove “at least the first dose of Sars-CoV-2 vaccine or recovery from Sars-CoV-2 infection (validity 6 months), a molecular or rapid antigen test with a negative Sars-CoV-2 result ( valid for 48 hours)

green scroll falsificato

For the green lane fraud, the penalties stipulated in the Covid Law Decree apply to paper and digital documents, according to Palazzo Chigi’s sources, regarding inaccurate information circulating on the Internet in the past few hours, according to sources for which the penalties apply only to paper green lanes .

Where is the green lane required

Let’s summarize: Green documents will be required, starting on August 6, in order to carry out or have access to the following activities:

1 – Services for Catering carried out by any company for consumption to table inside

2 –Offers Open to the public and events and Sports competitions

3 – MuseumsAnd other institutes, cultural venues and exhibitions

4 – Swimming pool, swimming centers, gyms, team sports, health centers, even within accommodation facilities, limited to indoor activities

5 –Festivals and fairsconferences and conferences

6 –Resorts and parks Objective and fun

7 – Cultural, social and recreational centers, limited to indoor activities and excluding children’s educational centers, summer centers and related restaurant activities

8 – Activities game roomsBetting rooms, bingo halls and casinos

9- public competitions.