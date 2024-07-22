Competition Bill postponed, tension in government – News

The wait continues for the competition bill, which failed to reach the table of the cabinet after a heated pre-council meeting. According to government sources, a “heated” discussion took place between officials from the Ministry of European Affairs, Integration and Pnrr, led by Rafael Fito, and officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, led by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo. Salvini.

will be the subject of controversy Motorway Centre, which is at the center of a conflict with Brussels. In fact, the competition bill includes reform of motorway concessions, which provides for an end to automatic renewals and interferes with tolls. The objective, Salvini pointed out, was to “avoid excessive escalations and ensure that maintenance work is carried out”. Let’s move on to one Single National Fee and state intervention in extraordinary care. This mechanism does not convince the European Commission, which is concerned about the potential impact on public finances. About this, government sources explain, the conflict arose in the pre-CDM period: fear of Brussels’ findings pushed the officials of the Ministry of European Affairs to ask for a slowdown.

ANSA agency ANSA agency Change at the top of the civil defense: Via Curcio, Siciliano arrives – News – Ansa.it Government promotes Kaivanov’s commissar. Democrats: ‘Uninspired change’ (ANSA)

A pending situation that could be resolved in a few days as the intention is to take action to the cabinet for review next Friday or Monday. Without going into specific merits and speaking about the competition bill in general, Fito underlined: “The work we always do is to discuss with the EU Commission, which often prevents the creation of controversial situations and problems, and we continue this. With this method”. However, the European affairs minister said he was optimistic, recalling that there were “two more CDMs” before the summer break. It will be “a few days”, the Minister of Commerce and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, assured, and the bill “will be an arrangement approved by the Committee of Ministers”.

The Competition Act is among the 69 targets to be achieved by December 31 to collect the seventh tranche of Pnrr and according to the commerce minister, “we are on track to achieve this target”. In particular, an agreement has been reached with mayors, the Ministry of Culture and the supervisors that outdoor tables in bars and restaurants, called dehors, will be subject to the framework. In Urso’s words, Mimit’s entire range of capabilities will be “absolutely complete,” providing the portability of cars’ black boxes to DPL principles.

ANSA agency ANSA agency Pnrr, Meloni: ‘Expenditure increased to 51 billion, 92% of measures implemented’. Fito: ‘I see 2026’ – News – Ansa.it PM: ‘Tenders for 122 out of 132 billion have been executed, procedures for remaining 10 billion are being finalised’. Fito: ‘The picture of spending progress is very positive’ (ANSA)

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers approved the first three consolidated texts planned by the Tax Commission on criminal and administrative sanctions in tax matters, small state taxes and tax justice. “This is a turning point for our tax system, which, thanks to the Meloni government, continues to follow the path of resolute simplification, meeting the needs of citizens and businesses,” declared Mauricio Leo, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance.

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA