“Comparing Hiroshima to Gaza is disgraceful,” the Israeli ambassador to Japan criticizes the Nobel Peace Prize-winning association

Washington, October 13. (Adnkronos) – While Israel announces that it struck 200 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon during the past 24 hours and that it killed dozens of militants, the Red Cross reported that some medics who participated in a rescue mission were injured in a raid.

In particular, the Israeli army says that the 36th Division launched air strikes that destroyed rocket launchers, anti-tank positions, command centers and weapons depots.

For its part, the Red Cross reported that a number of rescuers were injured in an attack that targeted a house to which they had been sent “in coordination” with UNIFIL forces. He added: “While the team was searching for victims to rescue, the house was bombed for the second time, wounding rescuers and damaging two ambulances.”

Hezbollah claimed that it clashed twice with Israeli forces near the village of Ramia on the border between southern Lebanon and Israel. According to the group, the clashes continued for an hour. There was no confirmation from the IDF.

The Israeli army announced the firing of 5 missiles from Lebanon at Haifa. The alarm was raised in the northern city and other nearby communities. According to the Israeli army, air defenses intercepted all five missiles and no casualties were reported.

At least five deaths and the destruction of a mosque are the results of the Israeli raid that was carried out at night in southern Lebanon. This was announced by Lebanese security sources, citing L’Orient Le Jour newspaper, as the attack targeted the village of Kafr Tibnit, where several houses were hit in addition to the mosque.

The National News Agency reported that other Israeli raids targeted the villages of Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and the towns of Al-Dhahira, Alma Al-Shaab, and Naqoura.

It appears that Israel decided to strike Iran’s military and energy infrastructure in response to the missile attack that occurred on October 1, while there are no indications that nuclear sites will be among the targets or that it will carry out targeted assassinations. This was revealed by NBC, citing American officials, stating that Israel has not yet made a final decision regarding the date of action. The same sources explained that they have no information indicating that the response will arrive today, but they specified that Israel does not share the possible timing with Israel, and they do not rule out that the response will also arrive during the Yom Kippur holiday, which ends in the coming hours.

Iran described the revelations that Hamas had tried to implicate it in the October 7 attack as “false,” and that it was therefore aware of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. In a memorandum reported by IRNA news agency, the Iranian representative to the United Nations stated: The news published by the New York Times yesterday “has no credibility” and is based on “fabricated documents.”“.

“While Hamas officials in Doha themselves stated that they too were not aware of the operation and that all planning, decision-making and direction were carried out exclusively by Hamas’ military wing in Gaza, any allegations attempt to link the operation to Iran or Hezbollah,” the mission said in a statement. – in whole or in part – lacks credibility and arises from forged documents.”

According to the American newspaper, which cites files seized by the Israeli army, Hamas planned to attack Israel as early as 2022, but postponed the operation to try to obtain support from Tehran and Hezbollah in the meantime.