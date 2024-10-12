Comet C/2023 is visible with the naked eye at sunset – Space & Astronomy

the Cometa C/2023 A3 Tsuchenshan-Atlas and Ready to make an offer With great splendor: October 12 Actually up to Minimum distance from the groundThis is equivalent to 71 million kilometers. Therefore it becomes Visible to the naked eye In the hours close to sunset, Looking west.

“The meeting promises to be really greatAstrophysicist Gianluca Masi, head of the virtual telescope, told the Italian news agency ANSA. After reaching its closest approach to the Sun, C/2023 A3 Tuchinshan-Atlas is preparing to become… Visible at sunsetper A few minutes But with AExcellent brightness.

He added: “We expect this to be the case these days, especially on October 12.” It is easy to see even with the naked eye. Of course I will It’s best to be in places with little extra disturbanceBut you should see it from practically everywhere, the important thing is They don’t have any obstacles in sight “Towards sunset,” Massey added.

On October 12, the comet will pass at the minimum distance from Earth, which it already has Along the way that will lead it to move further and further away from the Sun. So it will be Higher than ever on the horizon But at the same time (precisely because of the greater distance from the Sun) You will gradually tend to weaken.

To this we add one The moon is increasingly massivewhich will be Full on October 17. Those who wish to follow this show with an expert’s commentary will be able to follow the live broadcast of the virtual telescope, which will resume traffic starting at 7.00 pm with the automated telescopes installed in Manciano (Grosseto), where it will be possible to observe the purest stars in the sky on the Italian peninsula.

