Saturday, August 17, 2024
Search
Top News

Come to the masses, the spirits are free: But the initiative stirs controversy

By: Noah French

Date:

Urbino, 17 August 2024 – Mass & spritz 2xUNO’. A Report of the University Church Urbino Inviting young people to join the Sunday celebration and the cozy moment that followed sparked a general interest among critics, scoffers and supporters to communicate the successful initiative. The truth is, then Thousands of views e Comments on Instagram and FacebookOnline articles and street conversations, The poster will be changed.

The sponsor of this initiative is Fr Andrea RiccatiThe young Franciscan is very active in youth ministry and is in charge of the University Parish of Urbino, an organization that has been working among the students of Feltre University for decades. We contacted him: “The poster is not new – he tells us – I don’t know how it ended up in the national social media: it was an incredible success, the poster received an avalanche of likes, but it attracted the anger of traditional Catholics, sometimes criticize, including an online magazine too Pope Francis.

The parish priest continued: “I am sorry that a controversy has arisen over the creation of a graphically attractive poster. Direct topic and AA stamp of youth. Also VescovoWe decided to change it and apologize if the topic and proximity Pictures of the Eucharist e Spirits They hurt someone’s feelings. There was a purpose To arouse attentionOf course mass and aperitif are not meant to be on the same level. After all, the initiative, namely having an aperitif after mass, has been going on throughout Italy for decades. Not only that: The tradition of the first centuries of Christianity included a conciliatory moment after the Eucharist. The Pope is pushing us towards a church that is outgoing and close to young people, and we do this without forgetting the liturgy.” In short, after Mass there will be an aperitif together. New poster.

See also  January, the polar vortex after the New Year may give us many surprises, situation » ILMETEO.it

Previous article
ECB dumps pandemic bonds, but not for Italy – News

Popular

More like this

ECB dumps pandemic bonds, but not for Italy – News

Karen Hines Karen Hines -

“Accidental tourists”, do you remember Siosi Baladi and Patrizio Roversi? Here’s what happened to them: you’ll have a hard time recognizing them

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
Siosi Baladi and Patrizio Roversi todayAfter closing Tourists...

AI looks at the tongue and diagnoses it

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Once upon a time, in a kingdom not too...

It seems that what many feared has become a reality.

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -
Privacy and smartphones, it seems that many people have...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska