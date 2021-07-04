July 4, 2021

Cosa è la stenosi diverticolare del colon

Colonic diverticular stenosis, what is it and what intervention does it require

Karen Hines July 4, 2021 1 min read

stenosis diverticulum The symptomatic colon is the result of diverticulitis, which can lead to narrowing of the lumen in the elderly, preventing the passage of stool.

Precise but repetitive intervention

“Sometimes – explains Professor Giuseppe Pappalardo, Professor of General Surgery at La Sapienza University in Rome – in cases of acute inflammation, we continue with medical treatment, but it is often resolved with surgery.”

Intervention, according to experts, is carried out only in case of real need, especially among the elderly. The operation involves removing the affected part. The patient stays in the hospital for at least ten days. “These are important interventions – explained the doctor – but they are frequent.”

Infection and spread

In the United States, about 300,000 people are hospitalized each year with diverticulitis with 1.5 million days of hospitalization: these are the figures revealed by Sice, the Italian Society for Laparoscopic Surgery and New Technologies. and the The third disease Gastrointestinal tract is more common to require hospital treatment.

Colonic diverticulosis is more common in Western countries and mainly affects elderly people. The incidence increases with age: 10% of cases under 40, 25% at 60, and 50% in people over 80 years old.

Complications of the disease have generally been reported in 5% of people with diverticulosis for at least ten years. “In the UK – explains Saip – this happens four times out of 100,000, which is roughly 2,000 cases per year.”

