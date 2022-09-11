Colevero, the European Space Capital. Today the first space rugby tournament and in the evening the first version of the “Space Voice Festival” with Emmanuel Colandrea, Maine and “Diana Lou”

COLIVERRO – Following the institutional welcome and greetings of the delegates of the Cva (Ariane City Community), late yesterday afternoon, and following the festive “White Night”, today, September 11th, commenced as scheduled for the first rugby match of the Space Championship.

Yesterday afternoon, after the welcome in Piazza Italia, delegates were welcomed by Mayor Pierluigi Sana and the Foundation Ass. Francesco Guadagno – Go to the Council Chamber to welcome and introduce the event.

So we entered the heart of the “Four Days”, organized by the municipal administration in cooperation with the Pro-Loco of Colleferro, dedicated to “Colleferro, City of Space”, an initiative that in turn is included in the framework of the events organized by the Municipality of Colleferro in the year of the “European Space Capital” .

The “ingredients” – music, sports and science – begin to make their “taste” feel, in fact in the late afternoon, at the end of the tournament and after the relative awards ceremony, Largo Unitalsi (Piazzale della comunale pool) there will be the first edition of “Space” Sound Fest”.

While you are in the plaza there will be some food stalls on stage, for the opening of the Emmanuel Colandrea Music Festival, followed by Maine and then Diana Lou, with our leading Diana.