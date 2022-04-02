Cold hurricane over Italy. Snow, hail, thunderstorms and strong winds. Photo Video & Forecast 3B Meteo

Study time

7 minutes, 23 seconds

Weather report Italy

Rottenata with manual, rain, hail, gravel and low altitude snow – Probably for about twenty years from April 2021, no such configuration was found in the Mediterranean. Short vortex of low pressure As a result of the entry of icy Arctic currents Rhon Valley (Hence Rotanatta) Freezes Practically all over Italy. The eye is clearly visible Satellite imagery of the Ligurian Sea and the North Tyrrhenian Sea and all the clouds that surround it Strong or very strong winds That should be in the Tyrrhenian region Reached a speed of 90 km / h. This density really includes everything, including rain, thunderstorms, hail, round snow or gravel and Snow at very different heights By meritCold air It is found above all in places with high temperatures -35 C at 500hPa And during the most intense rain she was able to go very low. The reason we saw it too The snowfall is less than expected. Currently, instability affects parts of Liguria, western Emilia, Lower Lombardy, Lower Veneto, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Sardinia and Campania. Here they mix in a regime of significant variation Rain and thundershowers With frequent Hail or drizzle And in the maritime Alps the snow has dropped to extraordinary heights for a period of time, with numerous accumulations such as falling 20cm and above 500m. Vesuvius and Phyto have abnormal snowfalls of up to 700 m and scales even at low altitudes in the Apennines below 500 m. Snow in Castelli Romani When in different areas Rome Have been affected by Sleet. Snow in Puglia too Foggia on Dauno Apennines. Local crises have also been reported, especially due to strong winds and thunderstorms In the Villa Borges area In Rome a tree struck by lightning fell and injured Seriously a girl Whoever is going through that, there are two more who are not in danger (source Republic)

Vesuvius is white again

In the Dauno Apennines, Foggia

Zul Phyto, Naples / Salerno

In the Akila area

Rainfall in Piedmont, 40 cm in the valleys of Turin. Saturday afternoon was another rainy day in Piedmont north of the low pressure area that moved between the Ligurian Sea and Corsica. The events between Turin and Kunio are most strongly emphasized in the western part of the region. The cold air flowing in a low pressure vortex has caused a significant drop in temperature over the last 24 hours, causing snow to fall even at low altitudes in Mount Turin. Fresh snow has accumulated up to 40 cm in the Turin Alps since yesterday afternoon, while the city of Kunio also appeared as morning scales.

Thunderstorms intensify in the Tyrrhenian Sea. Intense flow of western currents, with showers and thundershowers and thundershowers in the interior of Tuscany, Lazio and Upper Campania, clearly intensifying in the morning and afternoon in the Tyrrhenian region. In the Tuscan interior, hailstorms were reported in the Zionist region, with creeping and snowfall at mountainous altitudes up to 600 m.

The situation of San Casciano dei Bagni (SI) in the following video:

Temples in Sardinia. This makes the central-southern part of the island struggling with greater instability. Thunderstorms in the morning affect the Cochlear region and at low altitudes up to about 500/600 m inland.

Snow up to 300M in the north. Deterioration in the north began on Friday and in the evening there were strong instability with thunderstorms and snowfall reaching very low altitudes in the west. Night and early morning bad weather continues to affect parts of the northern hemisphere, especially along the Liguria and the Alps. In Liguria, the eastern sector is struggling with instability. Rain and showers opened during the day between Genovese and Specino, where nighttime temperatures dropped significantly Snow falls at an altitude of 200/300 m in the Gulf of Tigullio. In the Western Alps they fell from yesterday until today 40 cm of fresh snow over 2000 m, About 20 cm at 1000 m. Episodes of hail and round or crawl snow occurred in the Piedmont and Kunio areas of Turin. Rainfall in the Upper Po Valley and snowfall up to 600/800 m near the mid-eastern Alps.

The status of Varis Ligure (SP) in the following video:

The following video shows hailstones in Cambodorzeko (PD) on Friday afternoon:

Inversion and storms in the Tyrrhenian region. Extreme westerly currents in the Ligurian Sea, causing instability between Tuscany and Lazio, affecting the Tyrrhenian region with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. A storm opens Saturday in the capital. Hail also fell in eastern Rome. Downstairs in Tuscany and Lazio up to 300/500 m altitude.

The following picture shows hail in eastern Rome. Picture Amateur Weather Network:

Hail in eastern Rome

Snow in the Sardinia Mountains. Sardinia is also battling the Ligurian cyclone, especially with bad weather in the Midwest. Cool Arctic winds support snowfall up to mountain heights inland 400 m in scales And whitewashed Phony (NU).

Phony (NU). Picture of Danny Daniela

The wind is blowing at a speed of 100 km per hour. Practically westerly winds blow across Italy At a speed of 70 km / h at Mistral in Sardinia, Strong westerly winds of 75 km / hr off the coast of Lazio. Extreme winds of up to 150 km / h were recorded on the Tuscan-Emilian ridges and very fast on the Apennine ridges.

Situation. Deep minimum depression with values ​​below 995hPa is located in the Gulf of Liguria, which is fed by cold currents coming directly from the Arctic, creating very unstable conditions in much of Italy. From its center, a disturbance develops, affecting parts of Sardinia, Tyrrhenian and parts of northern Italy, not reminiscent of the usual events of April, but some months backwards as if it were in the middle of winter. Snow falls at very low altitudes due to the continuous arrival of very cold currents of the Arctic Extract that feed into the hurricane cycle. In addition to cases of significant instability, a very energetic vortex can trigger a constant west wind.

Next hour weather. North Rainfall and precipitation are mainly concentrated in the Upper Po Valley and West Piedmont near the Alps700/900m with snowfall but low altitude in the northwest, up to 300/500m in the morning in western Piedmont and Liguria, however, there will be partly bright spells between noon and evening. Rain in the Emilian Abyss, In the afternoon, with snow levels of 400/600 m, frequent local encroachments on nearby lowlands. Large openings along the border of the Central Po Valley and the Alps. Widespread instability in the Tyrrhenian regions Showers and thundershowers, especially from the afternoon with thunderstorms and local hail or snow. High intensity between Lazio and Tyrrhenian Calabria, with potential storms. Extreme levels of snowfall in the Apennines, from low altitudes of 500/800 m in the central part of the country. Up to 300/400 m in Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria, Campania With a possible bow in Castelli Romani. Dry with clear writing on the Adriatic side, except for some rain that will occupy March in the afternoon. Frequent rains in the Midwest and unstable even in Sardinia, with snow already up to 400/600 m. Some rain in the north of Sicily and only in the evening in Ionian Calabria, the rest of the day will be characterized by bright letters. Strong Mistral winds of up to 100 km / hr in Sardinia And the storm rises on the west coast of the island; Strong winds of 80-90 km / hr from the west-southwest over the Tyrrhenian Sea and extending along the central-southern peninsula and western Sicily, from west-southwest to the Ionian and the Adriatic. The temperature clearly decreases. Enter the section for all details Weather Italy. For the forecast for Sunday Click here.

Italy weather on Saturday

