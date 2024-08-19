Codacons Bad Cyber ​​Attack Alert: What’s Happening?

Codacons recently issued an urgent warning about a nasty cyber attack, and now it’s important to understand exactly what’s going on.

In recent years, cybersecurity has become one of the most important and discussed topics. With the increasing use of technological devices, it has become imperative that we are aware of the risks we may face. Online fraud and cyber attacks are on the rise, and knowing the risks is essential to protect our sensitive data and personal information.

Technology, while it offers us many benefits, also brings with it risks. Every day we use computers, smartphones, and other devices, which exposes us to potential attacks by hackers. For this reason, it is important to be informed and prepared to recognize and prevent cyber threats.

Bad cyber attack alert

Recently, Codacons I issued a warning about New phone scam Which can mislead even the most experienced people. Scammers have come up with a very convincing and well-organized way to trick their victims.

This scam relies on the use of phone numbers that appear to belong to law enforcement authorities.such as the Carabinieri or the Postal Police. When you receive a call from one of these numbers, the scammers will identify themselves as members of the security forces and inform you of supposedly suspicious movements in your bank accounts. They will tell you that a company has made unauthorized transactions and that there is a risk of emptying your account.

During the call, Scammers will ask you to cooperate to solve the problem.They will invite you to connect to the computer and activate Windows Quick Assist using the code they will provide you. This code will allow the scammers to control your screen and access your computer remotely. In this way, they can steal sensitive information and compromise your security.

The importance of cyber security

This type of fraud is particularly insidious. Because it exploits the apparent authority of law enforcement to create a sense of urgency and fear, it is important to be cautious when receiving calls from unknown numbers or numbers you are not sure you recognize. Never provide personal information or banking details. To anyone who calls you on the phone without first verifying the caller’s identity.

Staying alert is essential to avoid falling victim to scams. Do not hesitate to contact the police directly via official numbers if you have any doubts about an incoming call. Prevention and caution are the best weapons to defend yourself from cyber scams and keep your personal data safe.