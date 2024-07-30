Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Cna, Trading Volume Hits $6.5 Billion in August Thanks to Foreigners – Last Minute

By: Karen Hines

Date:

More than six and a half billion euros.


Foreigners will spend so much that they will crowd the cities, art villages, beaches and mountains of our country in August. This was predicted by a survey conducted by Cna Turismo e Commercio and published by ANSA in the preview.


Cross-border tourists should secure a total of 39 million overnight stays, an increase of 2.7 million (+7.5%) compared to last year and 4.7 million compared to 2019, the previous year before the pandemic. The choice of non-hotel accommodation will prevail, albeit slightly, over the traditional hotel option.


As for their origin, 70% of foreign tourists will come from Europe, and 30% from non-European countries. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Belgium are the top ten countries in Europe. A real boom in tourists from the United States is expected.


Strong growth should be seen in the number of holidaymakers coming from Brazil, Canada, Australia, Japan, China, South Korea and countries in the Near and Far East, the regions from which the majority of non-Europeans come.

