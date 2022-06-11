Closed roads and diversion lines

Maximum warning a Rome A weekend that promises to be a fire on the front Transportation. Three planned events, risk of disrupting and semi-disabling credibility at the center. For this reason, the province has issued guidelines for maintaining public order for two major events that will take place on Saturday in the center of the capital: the procession from Roma Pride, Piazza della Republica, starting at 3.30pm. , And Vasco Rossi’s concert was scheduled for 9 pm at the Circus Maximus, but it will attract tens of thousands of people in the morning. Also, a referendum will be held on Sunday for 5 cancellation votes for justice.

The guidelines for maintaining public order were decided yesterday morning during the Provincial Council for Public Order and Safety, which took place in Palazzo Valentini under the chairmanship of Prefect Matteo Piantedosi, but all details will be kept accurate today. The aim is to ensure the safe arrival of people in the city without traffic jams. When the circus is banned in the Maximus area the cycle will be open in Lungotwere. The Colosseum B Metro stop will be closed while the idea of ​​closing the Circo Massimo Metro stop is still under consideration. We will look in detail at individual events, which areas are closed to other traffic and how transportation and public transportation change

Saturday, gay pride

The Roma Bright 2022 edition returns to the center on Saturday afternoon. The “Peace and Love” demonstration will march from the Piazza della Repubblica via the de Fourie Imperial / Piazza Venice demanding full equal rights. Departures and arrivals via Liberiana are non-stop. Tens of thousands of participants and 15 metaphorical floats, the Peace & Love Parade will travel from 4pm via Cavour, Piazza Santa Maria Magiore, Lepigana via Marulana and Piazza del Colosio. The Piazza della Repubblica will be closed from 13.30, while the De Fourie Imperial via arrival and first traffic re-opening is scheduled for 19.30, which will be closed between Largo Venosta and Largo Corrado Ricci, except via Cavour. The closing ceremony of the show is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m.

Between 13.30 and 21.00 C2, C3, H, 3Nav, 5, 14, 16, 38, 40, 50, 51, 60, 64, 66, 70, 71, 75, 82, 80, 78,99, 92, 105 , 170, 223, 310, 360, 590, 649, 714 and 910. (red)

Vasco da Gamas Double Concert at Circus Maximus on Saturdays and Sundays

At the traffic front, parking has already begun on Wednesday night via De Cherchi (via de San Gregorio and via Del’ara Massima de Ercol) and via Del Circo Massimo (between Viol Aventino and Piazza Ugo la Malfa). And Thursday. From 7am on Thursday, the first closures, again via Dai Cherchi, again via de San Gregorio, and via Del’ara Massima de Ercol.

Today, starting Friday, the parking and non-parking area will be expanded and extended via Del Greco and Vile Aventino via Del Circo Massimo, including the parking area at the intersection with Cleo de Publisi; Clivo dei Publicii them, piazzale Ugo La Malfa and piazza Bocca della Verità, via della Greca, via Luigi Petroselli and dei Cerchi in an area of ​​the square.

Closes tonight at 8pm via del Circo Massimo, piazzale Ugo La Malfa, della Greca and dell’Ara Massima di Ercole.

Closing on Saturday from 5pm, via San Gregorio, via Aventino, via Piazza Bocca della Verità, Petroselli and via del Teatro Marcello. The first historic Grand Prix of Rome will be completed from 7 to 21 via the Fourier Imperial.

The sum of closures and limits will require a deviation of 23 lines:

C3, 3Nav, 30, 44, 51, 75, 81, 83, 85, 87, 117, 118, 160, 170, 628, 715, 716, 781, n716, nMC, n07 – L70 links. Line 628 and Link L07 were diverted from 7 a.m. Thursday;

Lines 81, 118, 160, 715 L70 will be diverted from 8pm on Friday night and nMC from Friday night;

Lines 51, 75, 85, 87, 117 will be redirected on Saturday 7 (then paused from 14) and C3 from the start of service;

Routes 3Nav, 30, 44, 170, 716, 781 will change from 2pm on Saturday, and the n716 line will change from Saturday night.

In the transportation plan, changes have also been made to the tourist bus stops at Circus Maximus from 8pm on June 10th until the demand stops on June 13th.

Sunday, June 12, we vote

Call for a five-vote referendum against justice. Questions voters are asked to express themselves include limiting pre-trial detention, dividing the lives of judges and lawyers, and repealing legislation banning candidacy for public office. For those with a firm criminal conviction. . Roma Capital has set up a transport service to the polls for disabled voters. Those interested can call 06/67692540 – 06/67692541. Numbers are active Saturday 8 to 12 and 16 to 20, Sunday, 7 to 23. Interested parties must have a medical certificate and a certificate with ASL. Here is the page dedicated to the service on the municipal website.