September 16, 2021

Clint Eastwood torna in sella nel film western Cry Macho

Clint Eastwood returns to the saddle in the Western movie 'Cry Macho'

The film is based on the novel of the same name by American writer N. Richard Nash

Clint Eastwood He is the protagonist and director of the new Western film which will be released on Friday 17th September in US cinemas and streamed exclusively on HBO Max.

Macho’s Cry, Trailer for Clint Eastwood’s New Movie

The legend of the seventh art is preparing to excite the audience once again with the game Cry Macho, in which he also served as the director.

The work is based on the novel of the same name by American writer N. Richard Nash and features Clint Eastwood (Photo) in the role Mike Melo, or a former rodeo champ before the 1979 mission from his ex-boss, or bringing the man’s son home from Mexico.

The best Clint Eastwood films

During the journey, the pair find themselves forced to take secondary roads in the direction of Texas, giving life to an unexpected adventure full of surprises in which the protagonist finds unexpected bonds and his sense of redemption.

As for the crew of Cry Macho, Eduardo Minette Young Rafu plays, Natalia Travin Hey Marta while Dwight Yokham He plays Howard Polk, Mike’s former employer. also present Fernanda Origola Eat Lita and Horacio Garcia Rogas In the role of Aurelio.

The script of the movie was edited by Nick Schenk and n. Richard Nash.

Cline Eastwood, success

Clint Eastwood is among the greatest icons of all time in the entertainment world. During his career, the actor and director presented immortal works to the public, and also received many awards, including two victories in Oscars In the category of best director thanks to films Inexorable NS Million dollar kid.

