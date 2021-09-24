September 24, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Covid: G.Sachs, da Usa a Uk mancano abitazioni, prezzi alle stelle

Climate: Draghi, “Between 2030 and 2050 there is a risk of 250,000 victims, act now

Mirabelle Hunt September 24, 2021 1 min read

Rome, September 24. (Adnkronos) – In addition to Covid, the emergency we’ve put at the center of the agenda of our G20 presidency is related to climate change. The latest report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows that in the absence of immediate, rapid and broad-based cuts in greenhouse gas emissions With global warming, we will fail to limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels The number of climate-related natural disasters has increased fivefold since the 1960s Extreme weather events are set to intensify over the next few decades The World Health Organization estimates that That climate change is already causing 150,000 deaths annually today, which could reach 250,000 between 2030 and 2050. We must act now to protect our planet, our economy, and future generations.” This is how Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“As the G20 Presidency – and continued – and a partner of the UK in COP26, Italy intends to achieve ambitious goals on the three pillars of the Paris Agreement: mitigation, adaptation and financing. We must reduce as much as possible, over the next decade, carbon dioxide from fossil fuels and other gases that change climate, including methane. And we have to adapt our infrastructure to the increasingly frequent and violent shocks of climate change.”

See also  Manchester City 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain, goals and highlights: Guardiola in the final with two goals from a scorer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Netflix is ​​ready to go live: Focus on Formula 1

September 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Beijing 2022: a mandatory vaccine for American athletes

September 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Juventus saved Chiesa and de Ligt: men of the people, not Allegri | first page

September 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Covid, The Origin of the Virus: In Genetic Manipulation Theory and Laboratory Escape. The authors: “China Knew”

September 24, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Green Boss Fish Order: Skiing, 72 Hour Buffer and Dad Only Done in the Red Zone

September 24, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

The smart working state, the first to come back into existence are the employees in the counters: here is the Dpcm

September 24, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Stupid”. Barbara Dorso interjects, “Stop!”

September 24, 2021 Lorelei Reese