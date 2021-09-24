Climate: Draghi, “Between 2030 and 2050 there is a risk of 250,000 victims, act now

Rome, September 24. (Adnkronos) – In addition to Covid, the emergency we’ve put at the center of the agenda of our G20 presidency is related to climate change. The latest report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows that in the absence of immediate, rapid and broad-based cuts in greenhouse gas emissions With global warming, we will fail to limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels The number of climate-related natural disasters has increased fivefold since the 1960s Extreme weather events are set to intensify over the next few decades The World Health Organization estimates that That climate change is already causing 150,000 deaths annually today, which could reach 250,000 between 2030 and 2050. We must act now to protect our planet, our economy, and future generations.” This is how Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“As the G20 Presidency – and continued – and a partner of the UK in COP26, Italy intends to achieve ambitious goals on the three pillars of the Paris Agreement: mitigation, adaptation and financing. We must reduce as much as possible, over the next decade, carbon dioxide from fossil fuels and other gases that change climate, including methane. And we have to adapt our infrastructure to the increasingly frequent and violent shocks of climate change.”