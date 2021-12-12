Clear today and tomorrow Tuesday 14 scattered clouds »ILMETEO.it

Weather forecast for 12/12/2021, Lucca. Mostly a clear day, the minimum temperature is 1°C, the maximum is 10°C

Lucca weather forecast

Luca, Sunday 12 December: A day characterized by generally clear sky conditions. During the day today the maximum temperature will be 10°C at 3pm, while the minimum at 8am will be 1°C. The winds will be moderate in the morning from the east – north – east, with a strength of about 10 km / h, weak from the northeast in the afternoon, with a strength of 6 km / h, and weak from the north in the evening, with a strength of close. 2 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 12 with a UV value of 1.8, which corresponds to 446 W/m2.

Monday December 13: A day with a clear or partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow the maximum temperature will be 12 degrees Celsius at 2 pm, while the minimum at 6 am will be 3 degrees Celsius. In the morning, the winds will be weak from the north, and their intensity will be between 8 km / h and 2 km / h, and in the afternoon they will be weak from the northwest, with a strength of 9 km / h, and in the evening they will be weak from the north and north. East with a force of about 5 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 12 with a UV value of 1.6, corresponding to 424 W/m2.

Tuesday 14th December: The day is characterized by a scattered cloud cover, the minimum temperature is 3 ° C, the maximum is 11 ° C. In particular, we will have wide clouds in the morning, partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, harmless clouds in the evening. During the day the maximum temperature will be recorded at 3 pm and will be 11 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 3 degrees Celsius at 8 am. The wind will be weak in the morning, coming from east-north-east, with a strength of about 7 km / h. , weak from the northeast in the afternoon with a strength of about 6 km / h, weak from east-north-east in the evening with a strength of 14 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 12 with a UV value of 1.7, which corresponds to 431 W/m2.

Wednesday 15 December: A day characterized by abundant sunshine. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 2 pm and will be 11 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 3 degrees Celsius at 8 am. The wind will be moderate from east-north-east throughout the day, with a strength of 17 km/h. . The highest solar intensity will be at 12 with a UV value of 1.7, which corresponds to 433 W/m2.

