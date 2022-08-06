Cleaning candles? Top 5 Techniques You Didn’t Know

How can candles and lanterns be cleaned? What are the lesser known methods to be able to reuse and possibly recycle these items? Let’s figure out how to speed up the cleaning and restoration of these decorations.

Gallery

Whether it’s summer or winter, Candles can not be lost. These items They succeeded for every occasion To make the environment more suggestive and romanticthey instantly create an atmosphere, and in many cases It is also practical and practical.

Can be candles, as well as lanterns to install Used in winter to visually warm the room Thanks to the light and soft flame. s.They can perfume the room And in summer too Light up our evenings outdoors At the same time Repel annoying insects.

It is not uncommon for these items She is also beautiful from an aesthetic point of view. Often, in fact, candles are contained inside Utensils that can be recycled and reused To create new DIY candles or even to hold small things. until the lanterns they can Prone to dirt due to wax seepage from the spark plug, which could jeopardize its stability.

In all of these cases, we can then Resorting to cleaning the same items, but we don’t always know the right way to go. In this article have I collected some unknown techniques Easily remove wax from candles and lanterns without becoming greasy.

1. Remove the wax with boiling water

deepest cleansing Candles and lanterns are needed when so little wax remains in these items that they are no longer usable. In many cases, it is also possible that a file Stick the wax to the walls It also makes the item ugly.

To remove our breath Various methods including boiling water. This is especially useful For candles in glass jars Or for glass walls of lanterns. Cleaning consists of Create water passages By using a knife with a round head Then pour boiling water into the candle or lantern which will make the residue rise and leave the candle intact.

Let’s remember Use this technique only with appropriate lanterns So that no ripples occur in the glass.

2. Clean candles and lanterns in a basin of water

Logic and technology are similar to the previous Who is this basin of boiling watermore sensitive to some types of candles and lanterns Avoids thermal shock between the internal and external temperature.

In this case it will be enough place the item that you want to remove wax from, in the middle of the pelvis Wait for the wax to soften before removing all residue with a round knife.

3. Residue removal in oven

other technology What is cleaning candles and lanterns Oven required. It is an unknown methodology but above all Little use because it requires different attention So as not to damage the vase or lantern.

To go forward is enough Line the pan with aluminum foil Put the candle or glass lantern in the middle. At this point we can Set the oven to 100 degrees And let her act For no more than 15 minutes Always pay attention to check from time to time.

When the wax melts It will fall on the tin we can Remove the pot and all remnants from the lantern.

As already mentioned it is necessary Pay close attention to me So that The heat of the oven will not damage the candle or lantern. In many cases, it will not be necessary to wait 15 minutes, especially if the glass surfaces are very thin. We avoid this procedure for lanterns with plastic or ceramic elements.

4. Remove residues in the freezer

One technique that may always succeed in cleaning candles is Remove all residues in the freezer. This is actually convenient Also with plastic or ceramic elementsprovided that the working time is reduced.

In fact, to remove all residuesWhether it’s wax boxes or pot-covered dirt, that’ll be enough Put the candle or lantern in the freezer no more than One hour In order to avoid high thermal shock. After this period of time we can Go ahead with the butter knife To permanently separate the wax from the edges.

5. Clean the walls with a microfiber cloth

In all of the above cases we can Finding grease residue on candles and lanterns. One is enough to remove them Cleaning with a microfiber clothbut be careful how you proceed.

We are waiting for the item to clean Return to room temperatureWhether we use the hot or cold method, and only then We use a degreaser and a damp microfiber cloth To remove all grease residue from surfaces.

Gallery of ideas and pictures of cleaning candles and lanterns

Lanterns and candles can be reused by carefully cleaning the items. In this photo gallery, we’ve collected some ideas on how to proceed.