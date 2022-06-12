Clash in Trump’s house: Donald expels daughter Ivanka because he does not believe in “election theft”

New York – The harshest title, imitated by many, did that conservative site Drogerport: “Don threw Ivanka under the bus.” But behind the color of the family dispute, on the testimony of Trump’s daughter to Commission of Inquiry into Assault on Congress On January 6, there are various aspects that have important political and legal ramifications.

Ivanka made her debut with a short video clip that was broadcast during an audition Thursday. Shortly before that, the former Minister of Justice had defined his father’s accusations of election theft as “nonsense,” a somewhat cliched term that translates in Italian to “nonsense.” When asked about it, the favorite daughter replied, “It had an influence on my view. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he said.” Her husband, Jared Kushner, added that when he heard White House legal counsel Cipollone threaten to resign, he thought he was “just grumbling.” The ex-president answered from his program about the truth: “Ivanka Trump did not participate in the study of the election results. She was out of the house for a long time, and in my estimation she was only trying to respect Barr and his position as secretary of the Justice Committee (sucked!) “.

Commentators from the former presidential family have read us three letters. The first was the rejection of Ivanka’s negative judgment, because even if your daughter did not believe the “big lie” with which she provoked the attack on Congress, there is no reasonable reason to overthrow the oldest democracy in the modern world. The second was to avoid a head-on collision, asserting that she did not intend to distance herself from her father, but only to appear kindly with Bar and respect his institutional status. The third is to clarify that he does not feel this need, and urges his supporters not to provide support to traitors.

But the problem is more serious than that. Ivanka has always been a favourite, and in fact Donald took her with her husband Jared to Washington as an all-encompassing advisor. She was a Democrat, pro-abortion, and even a longtime friend of Chelsea Clinton in liberal New York circles, but she turned to the “Trump Republic” to take advantage of the chance of her father being in the White House. Her ambitions go beyond running the family business, so much so that many still consider her a potential presidential candidate.

When her father lost the election, she and Jared quickly distanced themselves. Two days later, while having breakfast at Kalorama’s luxurious home, her husband tells her that the family is moving to Florida and will play no part in the campaign to reverse the outcome. This was seen as a betrayal by Donald’s fanatical allies, but also in part by his opponents, who had hoped for the pacifying function of the temperate daughter, precisely to avoid an outcome like the January 6 attack. Instead, Ivanka and Jared left it all in the hands of characters like Giuliani’s weary, with known consequences. Now she still talks regularly with her father, but her husband only went to Mar a Lago once, while instead using the connections made during his presidency to create a $2 billion investment fund with business from Arabia to Israel.

So, Ivanka and Jared try to walk a malicious hanging rope, to avoid breaking up with Donald, should he run and win in 2024, but also to protect themselves from the potential legal consequences of his mistakes, in cooperation with the Chamber’s investigation. . It remains to be seen whether they will manage to get to the end of the rope properly, because on the one hand they risk becoming the key to the impeachment of Trump, and on the other hand they will not be acquitted by public opinion.