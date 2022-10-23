Civil Defense Notice for Heavy Rains and Storms; Areas at risk »ILMETEO.it

Weather Warning: Civil Defense Notice for Rain and Severe Thunderstorms; Areas at risk

National Civil Defense Alert Despite the extraordinary presence in ItalyAnticyclone Scipio, Monday, October 24 will cause severe weather in some areas. In fact, Civil Defense has issued aWeather warning.

A turbulent area of ​​Atlantic origin has reached our country and determined a significant decline. The phase of bad weather will extend from Emilia-Romagna to most of the center and south tomorrow, with strong intensity events inland, especially in coastal areas.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense, in agreement with the concerned regions – who are responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. Meteorological events affecting different regions of the country can determine the hydrological and hydraulic criticalities reported in the National Summary, National Criticality and Warning Bulletin, which can be consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov). that).

for tomorrow, Monday 24 October 2022:

Moderate review due to Hydrogeological Risk / Orange Alert:

Lombardy: Valciavenna, Milan Hydraulic Junction, Central-Lower Valtellina, Varasin Lakes and Prelaps, Lario and Western Prelaps, Bergamo Orobi

Normal review due to hydrogeological risk / yellow alert:

Lombardy: Eastern Lakes and Front Alps, Central Plain, Alta Valtellina, Valcamonica

Piedmont: Northern Plains, Dos

Based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, the weather structure and severity forecast for Italy is updated daily and is available to the general public on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it). CODE OF CONDUCT TO BE FOLLOWED DURING BAD WEATHER Information about regional alert levels, specific criticisms that may affect individual territories and preventive measures adopted is managed by regional civil defense structures, with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation in liaison.

Normal review due to hydraulic hazard / yellow warning:

For Thursday, September 1, 2022:

Calabria: South Ionian Side, North Tyrrhenian Side, Mid-North Ionian Side, Mid-South Ionian Side, North Ionian Side, South Tyrrhenian Side, Mid-South Tyrrhenian Side, Mid-North Tyrrhenian Side

Normal review due to Temporary Danger / Yellow Alert:

Abruzzo: Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin, Pescara Basin, Aderno Basin, Lower Sangro Basin, Tortino Womano Basins

Basilicata: Algae-B, Algae-E2, Algae-A2, Algae-E1, Algae-A1, Algae-D, Algae-C

Calabria: South Ionian side, North Tyrrhenian side, Central-Northern Ionian side, Central-Southern Ionian side, Northern Ionian side, Southern Tyrrhenian side, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian side, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian side

Campania: Biana Cele and Alto Cilento, Passo Cilento, Tanagro, Tussiano and Alto Cele, Alta Irbinia and Sannio, Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Monte di Sarno and Monte Bicentini, Alto Volturno and Mattei, Biana Campana, Naples, Islands

Emilia Romagna: Ferrara coast, Ferrara plain of the Po and Po di Volano, Bolognese plain of Reno and its tributaries, Bolognese mountains, Bolognese mountains, Romagna coast, Low mountains and Romagna plain, High mountains of Romagna, Romagna mountains

Lazio: Aeneen, South Coastal Basins, Liri Basin, Central Tiber Basin, Right Apennines, North Coastal Basins, Rome Basins

Brands: Marc-2, Marc-1, Marc-6, Marc-5, Marc-4, Marc-3

Molise: Frontani – Sannio – Matis, Litorania, Alto Valderno – Medio Sangro

Puglia: Lower Fortor, Davolier – Candelaro, Cervaro and Carabelle, Gargano and Tremiti, Passo Opando, Sub-Apennine Tauno, Central Adriatic Puglia, Lato and Lenne Basins, Central Puglia Bradanica, Lowlands of Salento

Sicily: Northwest and Egadi and Ustica Islands, Northeast, Tyrrhenian side and Aeolian Islands, Central-North, Tyrrhenian side, Northeast, Ionian side

Tuscany: Fiora and Albegna-Costa and Giglio, Arno-Costa, Islands, Etruria-South Coast, Valdarno Inf., Etruria-North Coast, Etruria, Cerchio-Costa, Ombrone Gr-Costa, Cerchio-Lucca, Versilia

Umbria: Chiani – Paglia, Trasimeno – Nestor, Nera – Carno, Chiasio – Tobino, Medio Devere, Alto Devere

Normal review due to hydrogeological risk / yellow alert:

Abruzzo: Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin, Pescara Basin, Aderno Basin, Lower Sangro Basin, Tortino Womano Basins

Calabria: South Ionian side, North Tyrrhenian side, Central-Northern Ionian side, Central-Southern Ionian side, Northern Ionian side, Southern Tyrrhenian side, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian side, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian side

Lazio: Aeneen, South Coastal Basins, Liri Basin, Central Tiber Basin, Right Apennines, North Coastal Basins, Rome Basins

Molise: Frontani – Sannio – Matis, Litorania, Alto Valderno – Medio Sangro

Sicily: North-West and Egadi and Ustica Islands, North-East, Tyrrhenian Side and Aeolian Islands, Central-North, Tyrrhenian Side, North-East, Ionian Side

Based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, the weather structure and severity forecast for Italy is updated daily and is available to the general public on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it). Rules of conduct to be followed during inclement weather. Information about regional alert levels, specific criticisms that may affect individual territories and preventive measures adopted is managed by regional civil defense structures, with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation in liaison.