CIA chief sacked in Vienna for handling of so-called ‘Havana syndrome’ cases

The Washington Post He writes that the head of the Vienna department of the CIA was removed for his dealings with the so-called “Havana Syndrome“I found it in recent months among some employees of the US Embassy in Austria. The head of the CIA in Vienna, one of the most important and important divisions of the CIA, repeatedly underestimated the harassment of people with the syndrome. The Washington Post He writes that the decision to fire him would be a way to send a signal to agency executives to take any event attributed to the “Havana Syndrome” seriously.

The so-called “Havana syndrome” was first discovered in 2016, when it occurred Some American diplomats NS 14 Canadian diplomats in the Cuban capital. It was also discovered in recent months among some people who worked at the US Embassy in Vienna, as confirmed

The first cases were revealed in January 2021, after Joe Biden was inaugurated as President of the United States, but according to a reporter from Intus, the Biden administration had decided not to leak the news so as not to hamper investigations into the possible causes. Diplomats with the syndrome showed the same symptoms as those in Cuba: headache, fatigue, nausea, problems with vision, hearing, balance and, in some cases, memory problems.

– Read also: Very little is known about ‘Havana Syndrome’.