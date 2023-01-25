January 25, 2023

Chronic migraine, free visits to the Buccheri La Ferla Hospital

January 25, 2023

Complex Neurology Operating Unit of the Buccheri La Ferla Fatebenefratelli Hospital directed by Dr. Aurelio Piazza, January 31, 2023 from 10 to 13 and from 15 to 19 participates in the initiative of the Onda Foundation, a national observatory of women’s health and gender, to promote the first edition of (h) – Migraine open day.

Some free services will be provided in the Headache Clinic of the hospital headed by Dr. Roberta Paschi: a neurological visit and a neuropsychological consultation. Reservations are required at the following email address: [email protected]

Migraine is a chronic condition affecting approximately 12 percent of adults worldwide with a prevalence three times higher in women. According to the World Health Organization, it is the third most common disease in the world and the second most disabling disease, and thus entails a huge human, social and economic cost. Despite clear epidemiological data, migraine sufferers are still seen as “invisible”. The aim of this initiative is to educate the population on the importance of early recognition of symptoms, and thus timely access to specific diagnostic and treatment pathways for a better quality of life for patients.

