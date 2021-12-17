Christmas week with chaotic triggers, snow and ice from Russia. Effects in Italy »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Christmas week with chaotic triggers, snow and ice from Russia. Effects in Italy

Christmas week, latest predictionsWe are fast approaching Christmas week And the atmosphere seems to want to change, getting ready to give some surprises for the holidays.

What’s going to happen next? L ‘Italy Will be found Argument Between Disturbed stimuli Of Atlantic descent And larger The frost comes directly from Russia.

In short, since we will never get bored, we will try to better understand all the consequences that await both of us. Rainfall, On both Temperature.

The Christmas week It will open Monday, December 20th At least in recognition of the high pressure that guarantees a good atmospheric stability Until Wednesday 22nd. However, the The temperature is expected to drop Due to attendance Very cooler drafts than Russia They will occupy a large part of Europe, including Italy.

Focus, we can observe it together by broadening our vision to the Atlantic sector A series of disturbed stimuli, Driven by high humidity winds, they will first attack the Iberian Peninsula and France, and then target our country as well. In between Thursday 23 and Friday 24 We look forward to fasting Bad weather wave in the central-south, Especially in the Tyrrhenian region, with strong thunderstorms and local storms, especially between Lazio e Campania.

Christmas. According to the latest updates, the holiday will still be marked by rain and sleet in the Tyrrhenian fields, with more sunshine in other parts of Italy. But the real one Surprise Expected between evening and early morning St. Stephen, Classic can operate anytime Pinscher Maneuver Italy was squeezed between the freezing cold on one side and the chaotic entrance on the other. If it is to be confirmed, it is not excluded that one may develop cyclo-genesis Capable of stimulating Lots of rain from the northwest.

Be more careful, because, considering the extremely cold temperatures characteristic of Italy at that time, a Po Valley pillow can “collect” and keep the cool air. Snow on the plains!

Italy squeezed between Russian frost on one side and Atlantic strain on the other