Christmas wave strikes: What to know before you travel

wave of strikes Scheduled in major European countries risks paralyzing air traffic in one of the busiest periods of the year, the Christmas holidays. Thousands of Italian travelers planned their holidays abroad and could therefore remain involved in the protests already announced by the unions at the end of December. Not a few direct flights to some of the favorite destinations for travelers from across Europe, such as London and Paris, have already been cancelled.

What are the risks

The union grievances that have exploded in some European countries are the result of a failure to adjust to the cost of living wages received by employees of troubled airlines. Among the tourist destinations where you risk the most are Great Britain, France, Belgium and Spain.

At the forefront of the protests in which he participated United kingdom There is a public services and business union. As directly predicted by General Secretary Mark Sirotka, more than 3 thousand employees will join. Protests will continue continuously from December 23-31, with one suspension scheduled for Tuesday the 27th. Significant adhesion of flight crew and ground staff indicates airlines are in turmoil, given the time arc in which the strike will be effective, real paralysis on major public holidays . The protest will particularly concern the Home Secretary’s staff generally appointed for passport control, as has already been confirmed by the British government itself. The affected airports are Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester, New Haven, Cardiff and Glasgow.

There are many trade unions in the transportation sector France Willing to fold their arms, even if in this case there is no official communication showing the days. At the moment, based on the notices posted by the agitated unions, it appears that grievances will run continuously from December 23, 2022, to January 2, 2023.

in a Belgium The situation should be less “hot”. Having crossed arms last Friday, December 16th, agitated employees are waiting in acronyms to understand whether more strikes will be generated over the holidays. Zaventem Airport, the main airport for the entire nation, is closed due to an all-day strike, Friday 23 December.

in a Spain Employees of Aena, the company that runs the country’s airports, will cross arms: unions have declared unrest on December 30 and 31, 2022 and January 6 and 8, 2023. Still, another risk is linked to the announcement of more strikes during the holidays by the Basque airline , to which Vueling and Ryanair may also be added later, is still in Spain.