Christmas, King Charles III greets Queen Elizabeth

Queen Faith – “We feel their absence in every familiar moment of the season and remember them in every cherished tradition,” King said, referring to loved ones who have passed away. And again: “In the much-loved song ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ we sing about ‘How eternal light shines in your darkened streets.’ My mother’s belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her belief in God, but also his belief in people and it is a belief I sincerely share. A belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch the lives of others with kindness and compassion and to illuminate the world around them. This is the essence of our society and the foundations of our society.”

6 minute speech – For the televised Christmas message, Charles III wore a dark blue suit. Unlike Elizabeth, who often sat at a desk to give her annual address, Charles stood by the Christmas tree in St George’s Chapel, the chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle where his mother and father, Prince Philip, were. The six-minute message also mentioned rising food and energy prices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has caused financial hardship for many people and families.

In praise of teachers, health workers and the military – Then King Charles III paid tribute to public sector workers. The monarch spoke of the “selfless devotion of our armed forces and emergency services, who work tirelessly to keep us all safe and who gave an outstanding performance as we mourned the late Queen’s passing.” He went on to mention “our health and social care professionals, our educators and everyone in public service, whose expertise and commitment lie at the heart of our communities.”