Christmas at the International Space Station: This is how astronauts celebrate in space

Celebrations and celebrations are also in the space. Warmest wishes come from the astronauts.

The tradition that began in 1968 with Apollo 8 continues. Let’s talk about Christmas celebrations in space. As we all celebrate, sitting at our tables, exchanging gifts and eating Christmas food, even in space, the astronauts have found a way to celebrate birthday. It’s the role of Italian Samantha Cristoforetti, who is immortalized in a photo perched with a Christmas tree wearing a Christmas hat.

Celebrations at the International Space Station

There is a long tradition of ceremonies associated with the International Space Station. Final wishes come from NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Kate Robbins and Soichi Noguchi of JAXA’s Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Thanks to them, it was possible to understand the spirit in which everyone is facing this difficult year, and send a message of strength. Christmas lunch has been organized at the ISS for several years. As early as 1968, the first brave Apollo 8 astronauts would celebrate with stuffed turkey, bottles of brandy, and gifts from their families. They departed on December 21, and reached the moon three days later.

Astronauts’ Christmas Lunch

If at first there were no refrigerators and food tended to be canned or dried, today we can say that it is possible to grow and eat anything, even at a great distance from the ground. More and more themed parties and events are being offered in the space. From pizza to tacos to celebrating birthdays with cake. Therefore, even far from Earth, astronauts can always find a way to celebrate one of the most beautiful holidays ever, even away from their families. The famous photo of Samantha Cristoforetti, which we talked about earlier, shows Christmas decorations and stockings in the background. The International Space Station, once again this year, is preparing for a Christmas in space. the astronauts The expedition sent 66 a video with a happy holiday. For sure, the one in orbit will be a special birthday for the astronauts, even if they spend away from home and loved ones. “Here we found a new space family. I think we will re-propose our traditions and have the opportunity to speak with our families on Earth”Adds NASA astronaut Kayla Barron.