November 4, 2022

Chinese space launcher returns flying over Italy: 'Remote collision risk'

Karen Hines November 4, 2022 2 min read

Between 8 and 10 a.m. Italian time, as part of the estimated time window for the uncontrolled re-entry into the atmosphere of the Chinese Prc-Cz5B bomber, ” Four overflights of Italian territory are planned, created by two orbits, which will affect the regions of Sardinia, Lazio, Molise, Puglia and Calabria.“.This was reported by the Civil Protection Department at the end of the technical table that monitors the operations in which the Italian Space Agency is involved.” So it is not yet entirely possible to rule out the remote possibility that one or more segments of the satellite might fall. On our lands,” adds the Civil Protection Department.

Monitoring of the uncontrolled return to the atmosphere of the Chinese launch pad began this morning. The meeting was attended, in addition to the Italian Space Agency (ASI), a member of the Office of the Military Adviser to the Prime Minister, representatives of the Ministry of the Interior – Fire and Defense Department – Kofi and Foreign Affairs, Enac, ENAV, Ispra and the Civil Protection Committee of the Conference of the Regions.

The administration clarifies that at a later time, despite the low probability of hitting one or more parts of the launcher in our country, the head of the department, Fabrizio Corsio, informed the operational components and structures of the National Service about the development of the expected scenario, as well as the respective regions.

