May 12, 2022

China’s National People’s Congress will not conduct an investigation with Israel into the killing of the two journalists. Abu Mazen: Sherine was the voice of the nation – the world

Samson Paul May 12, 2022 2 min read

The Palestinian National Authority rejected Israel’s request to conduct a joint investigation into the killing of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh. This was stated by the Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh, on Twitter, denying the infringing press information. The minister added that the NPC would conduct its investigations “independently” and the results would be disclosed “with complete transparency.” Nor will the Palestinian Authority, according to the media, hand over the bullet that was extracted from the reporter’s body in an autopsy that was conducted yesterday at the An-Najah Institute for Forensic Medicine in Nablus.

With the arrival of the remains of Shirin Abu Akleh to the Muqata Presidential Palace in Ramallah, the official funeral of the Al-Jazeera correspondent who was martyred yesterday during clashes in Jenin (West Bank) between the Israeli army and Palestinian gunmen began. The entire Palestinian leadership is waiting for it, starting with President Abu Mazen. The truck carrying the coffin left a hospital in Ramallah to arrive in the Muqata with the crowd wards. The presidential palace itself is full of people. The journalist – an Orthodox Christian – will be buried in a cemetery in Jerusalem.

Today we bid farewell to Shireen Abu Aqla, who was the voice of truth and the voice of the nation. President Abu Mazen said, speaking in the Muqata building in front of the reporter’s remains. “We hold Israel fully responsible, and we refuse to conduct a joint investigation with the Israelis who committed this crime, and we do not trust them,” he added. Abu Mazen expected the case to be presented to the International Criminal Court soon. Next to the President of the Republic were Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh and Minister Hussein al-Sheikh.

