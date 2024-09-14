China’s economy in trouble: 5% growth target in jeopardy; house prices fall at fastest pace since 2014

Rome, September 14. (ADNKRONOS) – On the occasion of WellWeek, at the Salone Margherita in Naples on September 19, the Green Economy Award will be held, an initiative of the Human Society Association that aims to recognize and reward Italian companies that excel in well-being and sustainability. With the aim of highlighting and promoting the facts of excellence that stand out in integrating sustainability and well-being into their strategy and daily practices. After a careful selection, the jury has identified the top 5 finalists for each category, ready to challenge each other to recognize excellence in sustainable practices. This year, the high quality of the projects submitted exceeded all expectations, highlighting the panorama of Italian companies that is increasingly attentive and innovative.

Two hundred competing companies presented their best environmental, social and economic strategies, making the selection very competitive. The jury, chaired by Gian Luca Spitella, Communications Director at Arera – the regulatory body for energy, networks and the environment, had to face difficult decisions to identify the companies that embody the vision of responsible and sustainable growth. The jury members include prominent professionals and leaders in the sectors of communication, sustainability and innovation: Angela Creta, Michele Cutillo, Flaminia Fazzi, Maurizio Masciopinto, Erika Nagel, Alessandro Papini, Adriano Solidoro, Guido Strata.

The jury’s goal: to reward companies that have not only managed to implement sustainable practices in an innovative way, but have also managed to deeply integrate them into their corporate culture, impacting social, economic and environmental well-being.

Each category rewards excellence divided between small, medium and large companies. The competing categories include: Social Sustainability: for companies that have created value for society and their employees; Environmental Sustainability: for those who have managed to innovate while respecting the environment; Economic Sustainability: for those who have combined growth with responsibility.

Here are the selected companies, starting with the largest ones. For the Environmental Sustainability category: Capgemini, Engineering Group, L’oreal Italia SpA, Molteni&C, Poste Italiane. For the Social Sustainability category: Banco BPM, IED Istituto Europeo di Design, OverIT, Siram Veolia, Vodafone; For Economic Sustainability: a2a, Arsenalia, Eli Lilly Italia, Gruppo Serenissima Ristorazione, Thales Alenia Space.

Medium-sized companies. For environmental sustainability: Flowe, Fondazione Musica per Roma, Odosgroup, Petrone Group, Triumph Group International; For social sustainability: Accor, Varco Group, Hotel Management, Save The Duck, TTS Cleaning; For economic sustainability: Braga Group, Infinium, Logotel.

Small businesses: for environmental sustainability: CAM srl, Piazza Copernico srl, Renewaball BV, Società Agricola Valle Segà, SUN RAIN; for social sustainability: Officine Sostenibili benefiting the community, Ilca Italia ASD, Il Prisma Milano SRL, GATJC Fertility Center, Ager Oliva – Adopt an Olive Tree; for economic sustainability: Arcadia SGR, Be-boost, Pleiadi International, Viaggi Dell’Elefante.

The official awards ceremony will take place on September 19, 2024 from 6 pm at the Salone Margherita in Naples, an unmissable event within WellWeek, a week entirely dedicated to innovation and sustainability. An event that celebrates not only the finalists, but also the importance of the synergy between culture, business and social responsibility. The Councilor for Sport and Equal Opportunities, Emanuela Ferrante, delegated by the Mayor of the city, will be present on her behalf.

The evening, hosted by journalist Maria Soavi of Rai – Radiotelevisione Italiana, will be enriched by a musical performance by the UnSolCanto polyphonic choir, directed by maestro Giuseppe Galliano, in the presence of actress Rosalia Porcaro, and by a tango performance by maestro Pasquale Barbaro and his partner Maria Grazia Peri, to emphasize how art and sustainability can travel together.