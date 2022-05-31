June 1, 2022

China vs US on school shooting: "United Nations inquiry. Internal problems intensify external aggression "

China vs US on school shooting: "United Nations inquiry. Internal problems intensify external aggression "

There China The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) has called for an inquiry into the mass shooting United States, An overt attempt to divert attention from allegations of abuse in western Xinjiang. The suggestion was made in an editorial in the Global Times on Tuesday, a day after Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a regular conference in Beijing that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights should prepare a report on the problems facing the United States.

China against the United States over the shooting, what’s going on

“The American system is not equal, nor does it have the interest, encouragement and courage to solve these problems deeply,” the Communist Party newspaper said, adding that US internal affairs “have intensified their external aggression.” Criticism of US human rights increased during a visit to the Asian country by UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, and after recent assassinations at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and a school in Uvalde, Texas. The People’s Daily, the party’s leading organization, published a commentary entitled “Racism is the poison running through the American political system,” citing the killing of buffalo blacks, while the official Xinhua news agency and the English-language Chinese daily published similar articles.

Reasons for the attack

The comments appear to be an attempt to retaliate against the United States, which has accused Chinese lawmakers of committing genocide in Xinjiang. Beijing calls the allegations “the lie of the century.” The United States has also been critical of China’s handling of Bachelet’s recent trip. Foreign Secretary Anthony Blingen’s press office said in a statement that the authorities did not allow a “complete and independent assessment of the human rights situation” in the world’s second-largest economy and that residents of Xinjiang had been warned not to complain.

