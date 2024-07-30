China-US is now a show. Zhu Ting and teammates win 3-2 – Volleyball.it

GARA5

United States – China 2-3 (20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 13-15)

Attack Points: 74-68

Muri Point: 11-12

Score: 6-1

Opponent fouls: 11 China, 21 USA

He missed 5-2 serves

Cestetti USA: Poulter as director, Drews opposite, Larson (starter in first two sets, then replaced by A. Skinner) and Cook (starter in 3rd set from Plummer) at 4, Washington and Ogboku center, Wong-Orandes libero. China With Diao LY as director, Kang XY opposite, Spu Ding and Li YY as spikers, Yuan XY and Wang YY as central defenders, Wang MJ as libero. Coach Kai made very few changes during the match.

Paris (France) – The United States’ path to defending their Olympic title at Paris 2024 hit an early stumbling block as the Americans lost to China in a tiebreaker in the first game of the tournament at South Paris Arena 1.

In a match that brought together the last two Olympic champions, the Asians got off to a great start, with the Americans playing well in the fifth set with the additions of A.Skinner and Plummer to secure a crucial spot. Win in pool TO.

China’s third straight win over the Americans changed the teams’ positions in the FIVB world rankings, with the Asians moving up to fifth (348.65 points) and the Olympic champions down to sixth (342.34 points).

China relies on its strong double spikers to get the points needed to beat the Americans because they are left-handed Li Yingying The Rio 2016 Olympic champion scored 26 points (24 attacks, two blocks). Zhu Ting Also added 17 points (all fouls), as well as the match ball. 13 points later to opposite Kang Xiangyu.

The most consistent American on the pitch, opposite Annie DrewsHe was the top scorer in the tournament with 29 points Avery Skinner (along with Plummer) turned the tide of the match by scoring 17 points starting in the third set. Centers Siaka Ogboku and Hallie Washington had 13 and 11 points, respectively.

“In the tie-break it’s a game open to all – Commented Skinner. – China is a great team and we fought to the point. It hurts to lose the fifth set, but I’m proud of ourselves and how we fought throughout the match. Coming off the bench I tried to bring a lot of good energy, smiles and happiness… that’s what we need and I think I did that. Now we are focused on the match against Serbia and we will be ready.

China’s victory was built on skill, with the Asians allowing just 11 points to their opponents, while the Americans conceded 21 points.