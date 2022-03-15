China: The second live lecture from the space station – Xinhua News

March 15, 2022

Editorial responsibility of Xinhua News Agency.

(Xinhua) – BEIJING, March 15 – Crew members aboard the Chinese space station Tiangong will soon broadcast their second public lecture on science and space live. The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced today.

The astronauts will exchange additional information with young students on Earth, the content of which will depend in part on the demands and suggestions of the residents.

Shenzhou-13 astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping, and Yi Guangfu delivered the first lecture of the “Tiangong Class” series on December 9, 2021.

Teachings from the orbital station are intended to encourage young people to develop an interest in manned spaceflight and exploration.

Through the Internet and the media, many people have benefited from the educational content of the first conference. (Xinhwa)


