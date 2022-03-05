China: Six astronauts in the space station at the end of 2022 – from China

(ANSA-XINHUA) – BEIJING, March 4 – The Chinese space station is expected to host six astronauts from two different space crews by the end of 2022, according to the chief designer of the country’s manned space program.



The crew of the Shenzhou-13 remained in orbit for 140 days. Zhou Jianping reported that the astronauts are in good health and have so far completed all planned or added missions as needed, and are expected to return to Earth in mid-April.



This year, China will launch two space station laboratories, two manned spacecraft and two cargo spacecraft. Zhou, who is also a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the highest body with advisory functions, said the Shenzhou-14 crew will witness the arrival of two laboratory units during its time in orbit. country policy.



The Shenzhou-15 crew will fly to the space station before the end of this year and join the Shenzhou-14 crew in space. Zhou added that the space station at that time will consist of three modules, two manned spacecraft and one cargo spacecraft, with a total mass of nearly 100 tons.



The space station will house a large number of advanced space experiment instruments covering areas such as life sciences, biological sciences, materials sciences, combustion sciences, microgravity physics and fundamental physics. (Ansa Shinhwa).

