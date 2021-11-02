China increases coal production by 1 million tons per day

AGI – As world leaders gather in Glasgow for climate talks set by various parties One of the last possibilities to avoid the catastrophe of global warming, China declares that it has Increase daily coal production More than one million tons, relieving the energy shortage.

The largest importer of coal in the world It has been struggling in recent months with widespread power outages That has disrupted supply chains, due to strict emissions targets and record prices for fossil fuels. But the crisis is now disappearing thanks to a Increasing domestic coal productionAccording to a statement issued by the National Development and Reform Commission that mentioned that The average daily production of coal has risen to more than 11.5 million tons Since mid-October, an increase of 1.1 million tons compared to the end of September.

In recent months, many Chinese factories have been forced to shut down operations due to power outages, which have raised concerns about global supply chains.

The assembled world leaders will participate in COP26 on Tuesday A Stop deforestation by 2030 Thanks to 16.5 billion euros of public and private financing. This was announced by the British government hosting the summit. According to environmentalists It is not a sufficient measure. The joint declaration will be adopted by more than 100 countries that have 85% of the world’s forests, including Brazil and Congo. For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the basic initiative is to limit climate warming to +1.5 degrees.

Canada, Russia, Colombia and Indonesia are also among the countries joining the convention, all of which have significant areas of forest. The US and China will also be part of the agreement, the first real tangible outcome of COP26 in Glasgow, at the end of the first preliminary day. The joint document will be announced today, during a session devoted to forests: $12 billion in public investment and $7 billion in private investment.

Also CEOs of several financial institutions, including Aviva, Schroders and Axa, pledging to end investments in activities that lead to deforestation. “Today, at COP26, leaders signed a historic agreement to protect and restore the Earth’s forests,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “These crowded ecosystems – cathedrals of nature – are the lungs of our planet. Forests support communities, livelihoods, food supplies and absorb the carbon dioxide we put into the atmosphere. They are essential to our survival. The same survival.” “With today’s unprecedented commitments, we will have the opportunity to end mankind’s long history as the conqueror of nature, and instead become its guardian.”

The Rainforest Foundation in Norway welcomed the agreement but said so Funding should only be provided to countries that will show tangible results. “This is the largest funding ever pledged to save forests, and comes at a pivotal time for the world’s rainforests. The new commitments have the potential to accelerate actions required by both governments and businesses. This funding will catalyze necessary policy changes,” the Secretary-General said. Rainforest Foundation Norway Toers Jaeger in a statement.

A €2.6 billion fund, funded by financial institutions and agri-food companies, to invest in soybean farming programs that avoid deforestation in South America, is one of the initiatives that will be presented at COP26. The eight promoters of the initiative – called Innovative Financing for the Amazon, Cerrado and Chaco (IFACC, for its English acronym) – are the first signatories to a project whose goal is to up to 10 billion dollars (8.6 billion euros).

The committed funds will “accelerate the flow of capital to farmers, so that they move towards more sustainable business models,” the project’s organizers said in a joint statement. “The commitment to provide new funds to support the recognition of indigenous and local community rights to the land has been one of our requests for a long time, so we must pay tribute to it,” said the Deputy Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations in the Amazon Basin. & The head of the Green Fund, Nano Kletterp, noted that his goal is to “prove it The production of inclusive and sustainable goods that avoid deforestation can be commercially viable“.