China, former President Hu Jintao is escorted by the Communist Party Congress in front of Xi Jinping

Hu Jintaothe former president of China From 2003 to 2013, he was taken out of the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress of the CPSU. It is not clear the reason for this decision. The scene was filmed by the internationally recognized media cameras in the auditorium of the Great Hall of the People. He sat to the left of the president Xi Jinping When a salesperson reached out to him, he tried to wake him up by taking him by the arm. After a short conversation with the Prime Minister Li KeqiangHe left his seat with a terrified and frightened look. His attempt to take some papers that were on the desk was futile: Xi Jinping quietly stopped him and he was escorted out of the room.

This is the video from AFP Tweet embed Shows the moment former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly ejected from the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress on Saturdayhttps://t.co/UJ0TlyPnD4 – Agence France-Presse (AFP) October 22 2022

The former president was removed shortly before 2,300 delegates voted unanimously Driving support by Xi. For this reason, one hypothesis is that he was sacked because of his alleged opposition to the president. Lee Zanshuo, one of the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, seemed concerned about what was happening. So he tried to get up but was obstructed Wang HuningAnother member of the committee. The entire front row in the hall remained steadfast, their eyes on the audience and not the ex-president who had disappeared after being led away. also on Weibo, Chinese Twitter, Hu Jintao can no longer be found: his profile is blocked by the Great Firewall. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping is ready to take over his third term at the head of the party on October 23.

The last plenary session of delegates of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) was held today: during the assembly the lists of members of the Central Committee and the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection, strong and feared opponents. CCP corruption. Four of the current seven members of the outgoing Politburo Standing Committee have been disqualified By the new CPC Central Committee: it is the prime ministers of Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Han Zheng and Wang Yang, who was considered on the eve of one of the possible candidates for the premiership in the new five-year period.

Congress has approved an amendment that amends the CPC’s constitution and cements Xi’s status as the “core” of the party. In addition to, The Chinese Communist Party enshrined its strong opposition to Taiwan independence in its Basic Charter. Congress “agrees to include in the party constitution” various statements, including those on political and military loyalty and the building of world-class armed forces, as well as those on “resolute opposition” Discourage separatists who seek “Taiwan independence”“.