China. A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hits Sichuan Province. At least seven victims «3B Meteo

earthquake hit Size 6.8 It occurred at 13:01 (07:01 in Italy) in the southwestern region of China, in Sichuan Province, about 200 kilometers west of the provincial capital Chengdu. The epicenter was recorded near Luding Xian, at a depth of about 10 km. After a few minutes , A second earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 He hit Yan City near Luding Xian. Local sources said that at least seven people were killed and some roads and houses near the epicenter were damaged by landslides.

The earthquake occurred in an area recently hit in China Heat wave and severe drought This led to a power outage in several factories in the governorate in August. Meteorologically, the situation has only improved since last week, thanks to the return of rain and cold weather.

question for Famous seismic precursor, or those specific differences of some scientific criteria capable of making us understand that a powerful earthquake is about to arrive is still one of the main debates of seismology. In fact, before a major earthquake, stresses that build up under the Earth’s surface involve changes in various parameters. For decades, we have been trying to understand whether some variations can actually represent reliable seismic precursors, including for example but not only radon concentration. Prior to the August 24 Amatris earthquake, from March to April, the concentration of iron, vanadium, arsenic and chromium appeared to have increased by up to 20 times.

