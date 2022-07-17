Chile Company! Beat the USA and qualify for the World Cup

The South Americans make history and qualify for the Rugby World Cup for the first time: for the USA, the last hope is a repechage match, but Portugal must be defeated.

Rugby World Cup 2023 will have a fresh new national team: After a heart-stopping tour, Chile beat the USA and booked their ticket to France. A historic win for Chile, who lost the first leg 22-21, outscored the United States 31-29, winning by just one point with the overall result 52-51.

Chile will be drawn in Group D of the 2023 World Cup, along with sub-world champions England, Argentina, Japan and Samoa. The South Americans will play again on 10 September 2023 against Japan in Toulouse, 6 days later against Samoa in Bordeaux. It’s England’s turn at Villeneuve-d’Ascilla on September 23. The fourth and final match is scheduled for September 30 against Argentina.

It’s not just a cold shower for the U.S.: The Americans haven’t missed a World Cup since 1995, and they’ve played every world event since. The last hope rests in a repechage with Portugal, Kenya and the loser of the Asia/Pacific qualifiers.

A very interesting match is expected against the Lusitanians, who have shown great development over the past year, having drawn with Georgia in the Rugby Europe Championship and giving Japan and Italy a hard time in the Tests.

Highlights of Chile-USA, 2023 World Cup qualifier

Chile’s calendar for the 2023 World Cup

September 10, 2023, Japan-Chile, Toulouse

September 16, 2023, Samoa-Chile, Bordeaux

September 23, 2023, England-Chile, Villeneuve-d’Asc

September 30, 2023, Argentina-Chile, Nantes

