Chiellini, the adventure begins in Los Angeles: Departure from Fiumicino

The new adventure can officially begin. Twenty days after announcing the decision to move to California to play with Los Angeles inC, the holidays are over Giorgio KillinI left for the West Coast.

Giorgio Chiellini’s adventure begins in Los Angeles The former Juventus captain documented, through a photo published on his personal account on Instagram, the “fatal” moment of his departure to the United States, which occurred from Fiumicino. A blue polo shirt, a backpack on his shoulders, a stroller, a smile in order, and an inevitable hashtag reminding the new team: this is how Chiellini immortalized himself before the start of the new professional adventure, while avoiding answering the questions of the present journalists.

See the gallery Top 10 MLS Salaries: Outstanding King, No Bill & Chiellini

Chiellini, smile on departure for the United States He enthusiastically welcomed the words of General Manager Franchise Thorrington and Technical Steve SherondoloFor the Livorno defender, the fan bath in Los Angeles is expected to be similar to the one that welcomed Lorenzo Insigne in Toronto. Also farewell to the Italian national team, after the very losing final against Argentina, Chiellini is ready to experience what should have been the past two years as a footballer and enrich his human and cultural baggage of experience, with a clear goal. Then he returns to Juventus with administrative position.

Watch the video Chirondolo: “Chilini and Bill? They know how to handle pressure”