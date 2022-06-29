June 29, 2022

Chiellini, the adventure begins in Los Angeles: Departure from Fiumicino

The new adventure can officially begin. Twenty days after announcing the decision to move to California to play with Los Angeles inC, the holidays are over Giorgio KillinI left for the West Coast.

The former Juventus captain documented, through a photo published on his personal account on Instagram, the “fatal” moment of his departure to the United States, which occurred from Fiumicino. A blue polo shirt, a backpack on his shoulders, a stroller, a smile in order, and an inevitable hashtag reminding the new team: this is how Chiellini immortalized himself before the start of the new professional adventure, while avoiding answering the questions of the present journalists.

Top 10 MLS Salaries: Outstanding King, No Bill & Chiellini

He enthusiastically welcomed the words of General Manager Franchise Thorrington and Technical Steve SherondoloFor the Livorno defender, the fan bath in Los Angeles is expected to be similar to the one that welcomed Lorenzo Insigne in Toronto. Also farewell to the Italian national team, after the very losing final against Argentina, Chiellini is ready to experience what should have been the past two years as a footballer and enrich his human and cultural baggage of experience, with a clear goal. Then he returns to Juventus with administrative position.

Los Angeles, Chiellini sees Bale: Those “fiery” precedents at Juventus – Real Madrid

Among his new teammates, Chiello will also find Gareth Bale, fresh from an agreement with the Los Angeles Football Club. The Welsh winger, who will participate in Globalism In Qatar with the Dragon, he left Real Madrid after nine seasons, and thus he will share the dressing room with one of the opponents of the last match, the fiery match between Juventus and Real, from UEFA Champions League Final 2017 in Cardiff Al Quarter-finals From the next version that ended the controversy over the penalty kick for Real Madrid to call Benatia Vasquez and angry protests Buffon towards judgment Oliver. Chiellini was on the field in all three matches, while Bale took charge in the final, remained on the bench in the first leg of the quarter-finals and went out at halftime in the second leg.

