Chicken Breasts, the Very Common Mistake That Puts Your Health at Risk: Why You Should Never Do It

In recent years, the topic of food safety has gained more and more attention, especially when it comes to handling and preparing meat.

A common myth that continues to spread is one that suggests Wash raw chicken before cooking it. However, this is a mistake that can have serious health consequences. If you ask your grandmothers, many of them will tell you that they never washed raw chicken, and there is a scientific reason behind this behavior.

When washing raw chicken, water that comes into contact with the meat can splash up to three feet away. This means that bacteria found on meat, e.g Campylobacter and SalmonellaIt can spread to kitchen surfaces, utensils, hands and other foods. These bacteria are responsible for serious gastrointestinal infections that can cause symptoms such as: Diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

Cross contamination and scientific studies

Many scientific studies have shown that washing raw chicken does not in any way reduce the amount of bacteria present on the meat. On the contrary, the risk of cross-contamination increases. A survey conducted by the University of North Carolina found that 60% of people who washed raw chicken had traces of disease-causing bacteria In their kitchens, compared to only 20% of those who did not wash them.

Key health authorities, e.g Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) andEuropean Food Safety Authority (EFSA)They do not recommend washing raw chicken. Instead, they recommend cooking meat to an internal temperature no lower than that 75°CBecause this is the only safe way to eliminate existing pathogenic bacteria.

To prevent cross-contamination, it is necessary to adopt certain sanitary practices when preparing raw chicken. is used Separate cutting boards for meat and vegetablesWashing your hands well with soap and water after handling raw chicken and cleaning all surfaces and utensils with a disinfectant solution are essential steps. Furthermore, it is important not to use the same utensils to cook raw chicken and other foods without washing them well first.

Grandma’s wisdom

Grandmothers often have practical knowledge that has been refined over time and through experience. Do not wash raw chicken It’s one of those pieces of advice that, while it may seem counterintuitive, has a solid scientific basis. Our grandmothers knew that cooking chicken properly is enough to eliminate harmful bacteria and that washing meat will only worsen the situation.

In many cultures, washing raw chicken is a common practice, often linked to hygiene beliefs or culinary traditions. However, as food science and technology advance, it is important to adapt these habits in light of new knowledge. Educating the younger generations Disseminating accurate information can help reduce the risk of foodborne illness and improve overall food safety.

Nutrition education plays a critical role in promoting safe practices in the kitchen. Cooking classes, school programs and awareness campaigns can help spread the right information about how to handle and prepare food safely. Teach people the importance of not washing raw chicken Following health authority guidelines can make a big difference in preventing foodborne illness.