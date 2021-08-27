Chicago: Must-See Attractions

From the towering skyscrapers to the sweeping arch of the lakefront, a sense of confidence and pride radiates from the hallmarks of Chicago As well as the faces of the city’s residents. The Windy City embodies the values ​​of the American heart, and a trip to Chicago offers visitors a chance to see what an American city can achieve through hard work and determination. attractions.

Chicago: tourist attractions

Chicago is filled with must-see attractions, many of which offer unique views of the city’s unforgettable skyline. Being located on the shores of Lake Michigan, the city also has a great lakefront to enjoy with beautiful lakeside gardens next to a pier full of attractions. With so many different sides and so many things to do in Chicago, the third largest city in the US is definitely worth a visit.

Magnificent Mile

One of the best places in the world for shopping, the Magnificent Mile is home to an astonishing number of luxury department stores and department stores with several multi-storey malls. Range from St To the Chicago River, this sparkling section of Michigan Avenue is the place to go if you want to shop till you drop.

It is topped with huge skyscrapers and famous buildings like Chicago Water Tower and the Wrigley BuildingIn the 1940s, this upscale area was named after real estate magnate Arthur Rublov.

In addition to all the one-of-a-kind boutiques and design shops, “mag mailThere are plenty of great restaurants and luxury hotels for visitors.

Navy Pier

Another must-see in Chicago is the stunning Navy Pier, which overlooks Lago Michigan It offers all kinds of fun and family entertainment. around her Carnival rides and gardens And an endless array of bewildering attractions, the one kilometer long pier has something for everyone, with countless restaurants and shops.

Tory Sears

Although some may argue that the skyscraper, it was renamed Willis Tower In 2009, he lost some of his bragging rights since he lost his prestige The tallest building in the worldSears Tower remains one of Chicago’s most popular tourist destinations.

art institute of chicago

As one of the oldest and largest art museums in the United States, the Famuso Art Institute of Chicago Really not to be missed. located in Beautiful fine art building Built for the 1893 World Expo, its extensive galleries and galleries can be found in the giant Grant Park.

Founded in 1879, its enticing collection includes everything from Magritte and Monet’s masterpieces to Renoir, Rembrandt, and Picasso. While he is particularly known for his Impressionist and Post-Impressionist paintings, the museum also houses artifacts and artwork from countries as far away as Africa and Asia. Two of his most famous American works areAmerican Gothic di Grant Wood e Nighthawks by Edward Hopper.

Millennium Park

Long before it opened, Millennium Park was notorious for delays and cost overruns, losing its titular history by a large margin. However, when it was finished, the biggest shocker of all came when it turned out to be pretty cool.

In addition to the abundance of grass and open spaces, it has Modern steel and glass statues, including this new Chicago must-see visit, Beans (correctly known as Cloud Gateway), and Pritzker Suite Designed by Frank Gehry for outdoor concerts. The ice rink hosts skaters in the winter and serves as an outdoor restaurant in the summer.